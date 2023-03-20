100 years ago, March 20, 1923KEWANEE — Even newly paved state highways between Kewanee and Atkinson were unable to provide an open road following a heavy snowstorm over this part of Illinois. A hearse bearing a body from Kewanee to Atkinson was stalled in the deep drifts which filled the highway near Sheffield. It was impossible to dig a way through so the hearse was snowbound throughout the night...MATTOON — Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Lumpkin and F.A. Brooks arrived Monday evening in the Lumpkin automobile from Miami, Fla. Mr. Lumpkin reports that they had a fine trip, and though they found some bad road north of Chattanooga, it was not a marker to the rotten road they had found between Charleston and Mattoon. They came the north road from Charleston and Mr. Lumpkin says the bad part of the road was the worst piece of road he ever drove an automobile over, or to be more nearly correct, ever drove an automobile through.

50 years ago, 1973 CHARLESTON — EIU President Gilbert Fite told the task force on higher education of the Illinois House Appropriations Committee Monday in Springfield that the $17,470,683 fiscal 1974 operating budget for EIU is “entirely inadequate.” He said the budget would not permit EIU to attain the level of quality which the students at Eastern “have a right to expect.” “This is only $697,027 above the 1972-73 budget,” Fite said. “This budget would require substantial internal reallocations on the heels of two years (1971-72) of heavy cutbacks ($1,589,000) produced through internal savings.” Fite said that “a further reallocation of $498,000 as recommended by the board of higher education will endanger Eastern as a viable university.”...MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council is scheduled to appropriate $15,000 tonight in connection with a project which calls for the installation of traffic signals and left turn lanes at the Illinois 16 entrance to the Cross County Mall at an estimated cost of $40,000. Petitions bearing 2,600 signatures were prepared by employees of plants along the Illinois 16 frontage road and sent to Gov. Daniel Walker and other state officials calling for the elimination of the traffic hazard at the mall entrance.

25 years ago, 1998MATTOON — Michael Smith, a junior at Mattoon High School, has been named one of the 10 best chess players in the state by the Illinois Chess Coaches Association. Smith’s selection is out of more than 1,000 players statewide. Smith plays board one for the MHS team that has an 18-3 record going into the state tournament March 27-28. Smith’s individual record is 20-7, that coming against the top players at other schools. Smith also placed first in the East Central Illinois Chess League, which has more than 125 players...CHARLESTON — This month, Charleston towing companies have had to decide whether they want to tow vehicles from private property without being accompanied by a police officer. Lt. Roger Cunningham of the Charleston Police Department said the department ended much of its involvement with towing vehicles from private property last month after participating in an Illinois secretary of state police seminar. Assistant Police Chief Ted Ghibellini said the seminar advised that private property towing is not a police issue because the authorization for the towing comes from the property owner.