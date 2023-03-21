100 years ago,

March 21, 1923

HUMBOLDT — At a special election held here Tuesday, the $1,250 bond issue for the purchase of a site and erection thereon of the combination fire hall and village jail, carried by a majority of 46 votes, 75 votes being cast in favor of the bond issue and 29 opposing it. The site for the new building has as yet not been selected, but it is believed that the choice will be made of several proposed sites within a short time. It is planned to erect a building that will accommodate the hand fire engine while the jail will contain two cells...MATTOON — Members of the city council were told on Tuesday evening that because of much unpaid personal taxes for the year 1921 the city of Mattoon had been deprived of an amount totaling about $2,500. This statement was given the council by Herb Pennington, who had been employed by the county board to assist in making an audit of the books of the retiring county officers and who had appeared before the city council as a taxpayer, he stated, not as an expert accountant. He told the aldermen that in making the audit, it had been ascertained that much of the personal tax in Mattoon township for the year 1921 had been unpaid, and that while the notation "Personal insolvency," had been entered on the Mattoon township tax books by the county collector, such corporations as the Standard Oil Company had appeared under that heading.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars, who drew 30 days paid sick leave in January while working for the state as an arson investigator was verbally attacked Tuesday by members of the Fireman's Pension Fund Board. Metzelaars has been working for the state on a six-month probationary basis since Jan. 1 at an annual salary of $8,111. Metzelaars, who earns $9,480 a year as fire chief, began his sick leave on Jan. 2. He applied for a "disability in line of duty" pension on Feb. 20 before the pension board. The pension, if granted would provide Metzelaars with 65 percent of his monthly compensation at the date of his retirement. Board member John Bridges said during Tuesday's meeting, "Personally, I don't have anything against Chief Metzelaars, however, this money belongs to all the men. The way he has gone about doing this is what I am concerned about. About half the men in the fire department have called us about this."...MATTOON — In a special meeting Tuesday night of the Mattoon Board of Education, action was taken concerning possible termination of approximately 60 Mattoon school employees. The employees affected are being sent a letter that their jobs may be terminated. Ray Lane, superintendent of schools, made the recommendation to the board, saying that the move was necessary because of the very doubtful funding of many of the federally financed programs in what appears to be a power struggle between President Nixon and Congress. If funds become available, the personnel will be rehired.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A jury's verdict Thursday in a medical malpractice case is apparently a record for the largest amount of damaged awarded in a lawsuit filed in Coles County. After a two-week trial, the jury awarded about $3.1 million to a woman who claimed doctors failed to diagnose a condition that led to the amputation of part of her right leg. Circuit Judge Paul Komada presided at the trial. When asked, he said he was fairly certain the damages awarded were the highest ever in the county. Komada said the highest amount of damages he could recall in a Coles County case before was $800,000 about 10 years ago in a case involving the death of a woman in an accident at a railroad crossing.

50 most popular food and snack brands 50 most popular food and snack brands #50. Honey Nut Cheerios #49. Rice Krispies Treats #48. Milky Way #47. Reese's Pieces #46. Tostitos #45. Goldfish #44. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn #43. French's Mustard #42. Jif #41. Lifesavers #40. Land O'Lakes (butter) #39. Kraft Foods #38. Oreo Cookies #37. Smucker's #36. Fritos #35. Cheerios #34. Ghirardelli #33. Chiquita #32. Nabisco #31. Twix #30. Kellogg's #29. Chips Ahoy! #28. Frito-Lay #27. Campbell's #26. Land O'Lakes #25. Lay's Chips #24. Cheetos #23. Snickers #22. Nestle Toll House #21. Pringles #20. McCormick #19. Ruffles #18. Dove #17. Planters #16. Quaker #15. Reese's #14. Dove (chocolate) #13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup #12. Pillsbury #11. Doritos #10. Hershey's Kisses #9. Heinz #8. Oreo #7. Betty Crocker #6. Kit Kat #5. Ritz #4. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup #3. Lay's #2. Hershey's #1. M&M's