100 years ago, March 22, 1923

MATTOON — Mack Sparks, Mattoon postmaster, has set in-force measures for reducing expenses of the local office. This step was taken following the issuing of orders from Postmaster General New to the effect that the post office system throughout the country would have to practice the most rigid economy from April 1 to June 30. As a result of these measures, there will be but one delivery of mail each day to both the business and residential sections during the time that the order is in force. The city mail carriers, after making in the morning their one delivery of the day will report back to the post office to assist in the distribution of parcel post matter...CHARLESTON — Chief of Police Adams late Tuesday night received a “tip” from a Mattoon source that an automobile in which several persons while riding, also carried a quantity of “white mule” and the party was due to arrive in Charleston within a short time. Officer Adams stationed himself at a point near Division and Madison Streets. About 1 o’clock Wednesday morning the bright lights of an automobile approaching from the west was seen coming up the hill at the old cemetery, and a few moments after was near enough for the officer to step from his place of concealment and hold up a warning hand to stop. The machine and occupants answered to the description and the machine was searched. No liquor was found in the car or on the passengers. The officer is under the impression that the liquor had been cached by the party before the auto reached the city limits.