100 years ago, March 22, 1923
MATTOON — Mack Sparks, Mattoon postmaster, has set in-force measures for reducing expenses of the local office. This step was taken following the issuing of orders from Postmaster General New to the effect that the post office system throughout the country would have to practice the most rigid economy from April 1 to June 30. As a result of these measures, there will be but one delivery of mail each day to both the business and residential sections during the time that the order is in force. The city mail carriers, after making in the morning their one delivery of the day will report back to the post office to assist in the distribution of parcel post matter...CHARLESTON — Chief of Police Adams late Tuesday night received a “tip” from a Mattoon source that an automobile in which several persons while riding, also carried a quantity of “white mule” and the party was due to arrive in Charleston within a short time. Officer Adams stationed himself at a point near Division and Madison Streets. About 1 o’clock Wednesday morning the bright lights of an automobile approaching from the west was seen coming up the hill at the old cemetery, and a few moments after was near enough for the officer to step from his place of concealment and hold up a warning hand to stop. The machine and occupants answered to the description and the machine was searched. No liquor was found in the car or on the passengers. The officer is under the impression that the liquor had been cached by the party before the auto reached the city limits.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — The Rev. Carl Giegler, president of the Mattoon Ministerial Association, has attacked a story which appeared in the Tuesday Journal Gazette as “giving a totally erroneous impression.” The story, based on a news release furnished by Giegler, reported that the ministerial association declined to support Sunday March 25 as “Thank You Day” to veterans of the Vietnam era, citing a concern “for the group of persons who in conscience could not serve in what they believed an “immoral conflict.” The story noted that the association donated $10 to the Thank You effort to help defray the cost of stationery, postage, etc. According to a member of the association, no vote was taken by the group on the designation of Sunday as Thank You day. In a letter attacking the story, Rev. Giegler said, “The members of the association may agree to do a particular thing, as we agreed to support the veterans Thank You in our regular meeting, but we cannot presume to speak for all the ministers, many of whom have chosen not to join the association. Therefore, the story caption almost takes the prize for the most ill-conceived of the year. I’m sure it was good journalism from the point of view of getting readers’ attention, but without regard for the truth.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
