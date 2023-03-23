100 years ago,

March 23, 1923

SULLIVAN — Voluntary petitions in bankruptcy were filed yesterday in the Federal Court in East St. Louis by John H. and Zion F. Baker both of Sullivan and both large operators and dealers in farmlands. Separate petitions were filed by the Bakers, although the schedule of assets shows they are jointly interested in several large tracts of land. The Bakers' difficulties are said to be an aftermath of the world war, both expanding their interests and holdings during the war-time inflation period and consequently suffering reverses when the decline came shortly after peace was declared...MATTOON — Carl Piatt, 20, was arrested at the home of his father, Arthur Piatt, 2308 Champaign Ave., about four o'clock Thursday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Shirley on a state warrant charging him with burglary and larceny. He was released on $1000 bond signed by his father to guarantee his appearance before Justice of the Piece Gibler at nine o'clock Saturday morning. Piatt's arrest came a short time after Harold Bennett, Elmer Walling and Virgil Willingham, the three young men indicted by the March term grand jury of the city court for robbing the Mattoon theater, made statements to the effect that Piatt had as much to do with the robbing of the theater as they did.

50 years ago, 1973

ARTHUR — An explosion and fire destroyed the Lowe Township Shed and all of the equipment in the building at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A spokesman for the Arthur Fire Protection District said that "counting the building and equipment, the loss may hit $100,000." The 100 by 35-foot building is located approximately three miles west of Arthur. According to Arthur fireman Emery Ohnesorge, "It was pretty hot. We were there until about 1 p.m. or so fighting the fire." Destroyed in the fire was an oil truck, oil distributor, a road grader, two tractors, fuel, propane tanks, hand tools and other equipment. "I don't know how it started," township auditor Phil Rich said. He said that several township personnel had just "locked the building up and started to leave when they heard the explosion."...MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro and other city officials took time out Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to Harry Wendel of 2800 Walnut, 20-year member of the Mattoon Zoning Board of Appeals. Wendel was presented with a plaque at his home in commemoration of the work he has done as a member of the zoning board. Wendel, who has often been described as "a dedicated public official" has been confined to his home for several months now as a result of illness. Wendel operated the Ben Franklin store in Mattoon from 1939 to 1958. From 1958 to 1972, he was office manager of Lorenz Wholesale.

25 years ago, 1998

PEORIA — The United Auto Workers union approved a six-year contract with Caterpillar, Inc. on Sunday, their first deal with the heavy equipment maker since 1991. Just over 54 percent of the workers voting on the deal nationwide approved it, the UAW said in a statement. The vote at Local 974 in East Peoria, the largest local covered by the contract, was 55 percent to 45 percent, UAW officials said...MATTOON — The Mattoon High School scholastic bowl team has completed its season with a 29-10 record and titles of regional and EIU tournament championships along with a third place standing in the Big 12 Conference and a berth in sectional, semifinal round. Members of the team are John Zuhone, David Fitt, Theresa Starwalt, Kevin Driver, Jeremy Coffman, Carley Hawkins, Joe Webb and Kenny Daily. They are coached by Pam Fitt.

