100 years ago,

March 24, 1923

TOLEDO — Alfred F. Hill, a former Mattoon resident but for some time engaged in farming about seven miles southeast of Neoga, was placed on trial before Judge Partlow in the circuit court on Friday on a charge of manufacturing and selling intoxicating liquor, in violation of the prohibition laws. Hill, on being found guilty was sentenced to five months in the county jail and to pay a fine of $700. Hill, before removing to the farm southeast of Neoga, a tract formerly belonging to the Checkley estate, lived in Lafayette Heights, Mattoon. Sheriff Ryan and Deputy Sheriff Oakley paid a visit on Friday to the farm of Ed Hatton, adjoining on the south the farm which has been operated by Hill, and after considerable search, found a twenty-gallon still, which had been buried beneath about two feet of earth in a henhouse. No white mule or mash was found by the officers, but there was evidence that the still had been used recently. How the officers obtained their information that a still was located on the Hatton farm they refused to divulge, other than to say they had "dreamed it."

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — EIU President Gilbert Fite has suspended an instructor in the EIU history department "because of unprofessional and open attacks upon his colleagues" in the department. James E. Salyers, 29, history instructor, has been suspended from his teaching duties for the remainder of the year by Fite. Fite said some of the written materials from Salyers were dated as early as May of 1972. Three open letters critical of the history department were distributed last week to faculty members throughout Coleman Hall. They were signed by Delbert Fukenheimer, a fictitious name. The earliest of the three letters charged that members of the history department had been getting merit pay raises for publications that were "sheer quackery which passes for scholarship and professionalism." Another letter alleges that "this information is provided by your consideration by Delbert Funkenheimer, one interested in the eternal problem of how the scum rises to the top." Both Fite and Wolfgang Schlaugh, head of the history department, said they did not know if Salyers is the author of the letters. Schlauch said Salyer's dismissal was not brought about because of the Funkenheimer letters.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — A soybean processing firm has an agreement to purchase the former popcorn factory off Illinois Route 16 between Mattoon and Charleston. Brochures about the company were distributed at a joint meeting of the Mattoon Charleston and Coles County Rotary clubs Monday, and the Coles County Farm Bureau is arranging an April 2 meeting with farmers and company officials. The real estate closing is still pending, but officials must begin talking about their plans now so they can work with farmers on contracts to sell soybeans. James Skiff, president of Cornbelt Foods Inc. in Minnesota said the company, which doesn't have yet a name, has agreed on a price to purchase the property. The brochure talks about processing non-genetically modified soybeans in a "state of the art facility" to open June 1 in Mattoon.

