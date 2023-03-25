MATTOON — A man who said he was armed robbed the Okaw Building & Loan Association just before closing Tuesday. Mattoon police said the robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber said he had a gun, but did not display any weapons. It is the second robbery this month by a man who claimed to be armed. The other was on March 2 at the Amoco station on Lake Land Boulevard at Marshall Ave. This is the first robbery of a Mattoon Financial institution since March 1996 when a man displayed a gun while robbing the Cross County Mall branch of the Central National Bank...CHARLESTON — Several area fast food restaurants received altered money over the weekend. The ends of $20 bills were cut off and glued or taped to $1 bills. The Charleston police department advises that businesses check $20 bills before accepting them...CHARLESTON — Work is continuing on the old Charleston City Cemetery, which celebrates its 151st anniversary this month. A stone reading "Old City Cemetery, Established 1847" was put into place in the southeast corner of the cemetery Tuesday. So far, 153 gravestones have been reset by Adams Memorials, said Shirley Nees, a member of the Charleston Township Cemetery Committee. About 50 more stones need attention before the project is complete...MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System has completed the purchase of Lincolnland Visiting Nurse Association. The newly structured home health service, Lincolnland Home Care of Sarah Bush Lincoln, will be housed at the Coles Business Park. Branch officers will be located in Shelbyville, Sullivan, Paris, Effingham and Flora...CHARLESTON — The trial of a woman charged with killing a Mattoon man is scheduled to begin Sept. 1. Trudy Willison, 29, is charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of Aaron V. Mietzner on Nov. 3. Her husband, Adam L. Willison, 25, is also charged in the killing. According to police testimony during a hearing in the case in January, Mietzner was apparently killed after he confronted the Willisons with suspicions that they stole a camera from him. Adam Willison might have take the camera because Mietzner owed him money. During a fight at the Willisons' residence, Trudy Willison hit Mietzner in the head with a lamp, the testimony indicated. The testimony also indicated that the Willisons took Mietzner's car to the parking lot near the pond on the south edge of Coles County Memorial Airport and left it there. They then left his body under a bridge at Indian Creek in a rural location southeast of Lerna. Hunters found the body under the bridge on Dec. 9. It was in about 18 inches of water and weighted down by rocks...CHARLESTON — Money that the owner of a closed Coles County landfill deposited into a required state fund will be used to address the facility's most immediate environmental problem. That's what Circuit Judge Paul Komada ordered Tuesday in order to quickly address the major problem at Western Lion Ltd. landfill west of Charleston. The biggest problem has been described as a trench filled with black, smelly water that might overflow into a nearby section of Riley Creek.