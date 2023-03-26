100 years ago,

March 26, 1923

MATTOON — The contract for the filling station being erected by the Standard Oil Company at Fourteenth street and Broadway has been let to James & Shinn. The contract calls for a building of brick and concrete of a rather elaborate design. An asphalt shingle roof will be used. The cost will approximate $4500. The filling station is being erected on the two lots acquired from the Burgess estate by the oil company several months ago for $12,500. The two houses that were included in the purchase were wrecked and removed. The cost of the station, including the grounds, will approximate $17,500, exclusive of the equipment to be installed...MARSHALL — E.W. Hodson, circuit clerk, of Clark County, was indicted last week by the Clark County grand jury on a charge of forgery. It is alleged that he forged the name of Ira Winger to a note of $200 which was given to the state bank of Marshall. Hodson's name was on the note as a principal.

50 years ago, 1973

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. William D. Cox, R-Charleston, co-majority whip of the Illinois House, was arrested today on an indictment charging falsification of income tax returns. Donald B. Mackay, U.S. District attorney, said in a news conference that the indictment had been returned Friday in Alton but was suppressed until Cox was taken into custody. Mackay said the alleged income tax violation involved sums received by Cox from Pauline Monier of Charleston, who was paid state funds for secretarial services performed for Cox as a state legislator. The indictment alleges, Mackay said, that Mrs. Monier delivered to Cox about 90 percent of the money received from the state, and kept 10 percent. She was not indicted. Mackay said Cox allegedly received about $15,660 of some $17,000 paid to Mrs. Monier. The prosecutor said there is an "ongoing" investigation into secretarial salaries paid by other lawmakers.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — A new Interstate 57 interchange in Coles County is included in a $217 billion measure approved Tuesday by the House Transportation Committee. The bill to be considered by the full House next Tuesday or Wednesday includes $15 million for a new interchange that would be north of Mattoon. But that figure could change between now and next week as representatives look at special funding for about 1000 road and bridge projects across the country. Some suggest the final funding level will be about $8.5 million. The Coles County project is in an early stage, but local officials say having the funding commitment would be a big boost for a project considered vital to economic development efforts in Mattoon, Charleston and on Lake Shelbyville...MARTINSVILLE — If a state loan is approved, a new Martinsville elevator will be connected to a main railway line, giving area farmers better grain prices and creating new jobs. Littlejohn Grain, Inc. completed construction of the new elevator in October. It is located two miles east of the city near U.S. Route 40. Plans call for about 6,100 feet of track to be constructed to accommodate the loading of about 65 jumbo hopper cars, allowing them Consolidated Rail Corp's best grain transportation rate.