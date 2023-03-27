100 years ago,

March 27, 1923

ARCOLA — Coles County begins to see daylight in the bond issue road sky. In the call for bids of a letting to be held on April 20, the state highway department has listed the Arcola-Tuscola road, Route 25, the road to be built this summer. Positive information to this effect was given by Senator John Hamilton to the Journal Gazette over the telephone from Springfield Monday evening and is confirmed in a telegram received from Senator Hamilton today...TRILLA — The Central Illinois Petroleum Company will begin next week on the drilling rig to be erected in place of the one destroyed by fire on January 8, D.S. Campbell, president of the company, stated this morning. All materials to be used on the job are on hand at the company's property near Trilla, and two guards have been placed over the materials at night. The new rig will be erected by Lawrenceville men, experts in that kind of work. It will take about four days to get the rig up and ready for use.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A Charleston woman's grandson was one of the 32 POWs released by the Communists today. Capt. Jack M. Butcher, the grandson of Mrs. R.W. (Jack) Claar, was one of the seven American flyers released from a prison camp in Laos. His plane was shot down exactly two years ago today, March 27, 1971. His wife, Dawn, was notified by the Pentagon that Butcher was presumed dead on March 30, 1971. Butcher, who will be 27 in April, is the son of the former Aline Claar. He had been in Vietnam for only six weeks when his plane was hit...COLES COUNTY — The arrest of Rep. William D. Cox, R-Charleston, on an indictment charging falsification of income tax returns has apparently caught county Republican leaders by surprise. J.R. "Bob" Watson of 3008 Richmond, Coles County Republican chairman, told the Journal Gazette today, "It's just too damn bad. I feel sorry for the Cox family and for the Republican party." Watson said the indictment against Cox "is not going to do the Republican party any good in Coles County. I just think it's a shame." He added, "He is just one man. You can't blame the whole party."

25 years ago, 1998

LOXA — Strong winds caused a loose piece of siding to repeatedly blow into a an electrical wire, starting a fire that damaged the 150-year-old Loxa Presbyterian Church Thursday. About half of the church's 30 members gathered near the building as firefighters extinguished the blaze. The majority of the damage was confined to the steeple, said Denny Wilson, Lincoln Fire Protection District chief. Inside, there would be some smoke damage, but it would be light, he said. Don Diltz, who lives across from the church, was rolling his lawn about 3 p.m. when he noticed the siding swaying in the wind, sparking as it hit the electrical wire. Diltz said he attempted to call AmerenCIPS but got a recording and he never got through to anyone there. The majority of the church appears to be spared, including the stained glass windows in the sanctuary and near the doorway of the church...MATTOON — Anyone wishing to appear before the board of directors of the Coles Moultrie Electric Cooperative must be approved by the board before receiving admittance. A new policy, adopted in November, requires that anyone wishing to attend a meeting or address the board fill out a form and state all the reasons for the request. As a public utility, the cooperative individuals have a legal public interest in the dealings of the cooperative. But because it is also a private, not for profit corporation, it is not covered by the Open Meetings Act. The new policy means it is extremely unlikely any journalists will be admitted into board meetings as had been the board's previous practice.