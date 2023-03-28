100 years ago,

March 28, 1923

MATTOON — Fire originating from sparks from a flue damaged the chicken house at the home of G.C. Kirk, 901 S. Fourteenth Street this morning about nine o'clock. The blaze was extinguished shortly after the arrival of the fire department through the use of chemicals...NEWTON — Frank J. Michl, a farmer who lived alone in a small house northeast of Newton in the St. Peter neighborhood, was found at home by his brother, William Michl, in a dying condition, Thursday, and after the lapse of a few hours he died with what was pronounced influenza. In a room of the residence where Michl had a stove, a tin can partially filled with tomatoes and a metallic vessel containing what seemed to be a stew intended for distilled liquor with concentrated lye in it were also found, giving rise to the story that ptomaine poisoning or alcoholism may have been contributing causes of death.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Mattoon Water Board voted Tuesday night to reject a plan which called for the construction of a 100-pad trailer camping facility on a site north of Gray's Campsite at Lake Mattoon. Commissioner Ernest Lorenz told the Journal Gazette the board had to turn down the proposal because the bond ordinance in connection with the construction of the lake prevented the city from leasing additional ground at the lake for commercial purposes...NEOGA — Students at Neoga High School have had their school year divided into four, nine-week sessions. During these quarters, students are given a choice of over 40 courses to take during the quarter. According to James Maroon, who has been principal of Neoga High School for the past two years, the idea of mini-courses came about in an effort to keep the students from getting "locked in the classroom." Students are learning not only the three R's, but also such basic skills as how to change a flat tire (Auto Mechanics 835) and how to knit and crochet (Home Economics 742), along with English mini-courses like Comic Imagination (English 148), Movie and TV Analysis (English 148) and Inner Struggle (English 152.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — A new bank with a local-ownership flavor is set to open in a temporary facility May 1 and then in a new building later this year. The First National Bank facility is to be located at 501 Lake Land Blvd., at the corner of Lake Land Blvd. and Marshall Ave. Local people are part of the ownership group that includes bank president and chairman Preston Smith, who's been involved in Mattoon banking since 1979...CHARLESTON — Four property owners were found guilty Thursday of violating city ordinances in a case that called into question the validity of Charleston's Corridor Development District along Illinois Route 16. Each of the property owners has billboards on their land that City Attorney Brian Bower said during an earlier interview were too large, too tall, or advertised businesses other than the businesses on the property.