Glancing Back for March 29: Dirt streets dragged in good weather

100 years ago,

March 29, 1923

MATTOON — Taking advantage of every hour of good, sunshiny weather, S.C. McDuffie, superintendent of streets, has had his department busily engaged for the past ten days or more getting the dirt streets and cross streets lined up for better traffic. With the high wind and sunshine of the past week, much of the moisture has been taken from these streets, enabling the street department to get some work in on a majority of the streets in Mattoon. Virtually every one of the dirt streets has been dragged. After several weeks of traffic over these streets, it is the intention to drag them again and then roll them, although several streets will have to have considerable grading done on them.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Lake Land College has been granted full accreditation by the North Central Association of Colleges and Secondary School's Commission on Institutions of higher Education. The accreditation was announced by Lake Land president Dr. Robert D. Webb at a news conference this morning. New institutions are granted full accreditation only after approximately five years of operation and are subject to a complete self-study and evaluation by an examining team appointed by the association...CHARLESTON — Two plate glass windows and a brick front of Jack Taylor's IGA Store in Charleston were damaged at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday when an auto driven by Arlene L. Hudson, 33, of Charleston ran into the front of the store. Damage to the building was estimated at $600. According Charleston police, the auto failed to stop when the driver was attempting to park. She told police brakes on the auto failed...CHARLESTON — Twenty-three "concerned" individuals from Lerna attended the Charleston school board meeting Wednesday night to "express our concern and our support for our janitor." Herman Briggerman, president of the Lerna PTA, told the board the group came to show its support for Hamor Martin, a custodian at the Lerna Elementary School. Martin, 61, a custodian for 23 years at Lerna, received a letter on March 6 stating "It is the consensus of the Unit one administration that your contract will not be renewed July 1." Martin says he does not intend to accept the dismissal without a fight and wants a hearing before the board of education.