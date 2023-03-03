MATTOON — John M. Mitchell, pioneer businessman of Mattoon, passed away at the home of his daughter, Mrs. John R. Francis, 1512 Edgar Avenue, shortly before midnight Friday night, following an illness of about a week's duration. Mr. Mitchell was seized with an attack of la grippe the latter part of last week, this illness developing from a severe cold. The death of Mr. Mitchell marks the passing of one of the few remaining pioneer businessmen of Mattoon. For more than half a century he was connected with the business life of Mattoon, entering the harness business here on September 21, 1865, at which time he bought the business conducted by Henry Vanulzen on West Broadway...MATTOON — Street Superintendent McDuffie has started his spring housecleaning of Mattoon's paved streets, taking advantage of the weather conditions offered Thursday, Friday, and today. During that time he has had his men at work removing mud and refuse that have caked in the gutters during the winter. Much of this refuse, through repeated freezes, has taken on the resistance of the brick pavements on which it has stood and requires considerable elbow grease in its removal. Virtually all of Broadway from Fourteenth Street to Nineteenth street has been cleaned, as well as several of the side streets.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — A hydraulic compression jack valued at $250 was reported stolen from McCoy Welding, 2901 Cedar, on Feb. 26. Judy Higgins reported the theft to police Friday. Robert Carson of Arcola told city police that someone stole a tackle box, fishing rods and reels from his pick up truck Friday when it was parked at the Cross County Mall. Entry was gained by breaking the right front wing window. A coat valued at $50 was taken from an auto while it was parked at Westwood on Feb. 24. Cheryl Lee of 1117 Moultrie, who reported the theft, told police the coat was taken after she left it on the front seat of the car...WINDSOR — Harold Gene Hartman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hartman, 810 Broadway, Windsor, has been chosen Newspaper Carrier of the Month for February according to Journal Gazette Circulation Director Ray Doyle. Harold is a seventh grade student at the Windsor grade school. His hobbies are bicycle riding and fishing. He would like to become a mechanic. He has carried a J-G newspaper route in Windsor for the past two years.
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — Excavation of buried waste at Western Lion, Ltd. landfill led to a pool of black, smelly water that threatened a nearby creek if it overflowed, a state inspector testified Monday. Ken Johnson of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said the condition of the landfill worsened after its owner agreed to close it in January 1996. He testified at the trial of the Illinois attorney general's four-year-old case against the landfill and its owner, Larry McGrath...MATTOON — A Beanie Baby silent auction is planned Friday at Immaculate Conception Parish Center to raise funds for new school playground equipment. More than 100 new and retired Ty Company Beanie Babies and Ty Plush animals will be included. Collectors can bid on several hard-to-get and retired Beanie Babies including Garcia the Bear, Peace the Bear, Manny the Manatee, Ally the Alligator and Doodle the Rooster, along with retired animals including Biscuit the Dog, Rumples the Bear, and Pokey the Bunny.
