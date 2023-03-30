100 years ago,

March 30, 1923

MATTOON — The annual bird house contest conducted by the Mattoon Public Library will end April 7 when the list of entries will be closed. The contest is open to the boys of the Mattoon Public Schools, and at this time the entries number more than twenty-five. Miss Blanche Gray, librarian, has posted a number of suggestions at the east entrance of the library for the benefit of the boys contemplating entering the contest, all of which follow: "The houses entered should be painted or stained white, green, dull red or brown. Houses covered with bark or twigs and those made from logs are very attractive. Martens live in colonies and require houses with several rooms. Wrens will take possession of houses from opening of spring until as late as July. By making the hole small and the perch short, the sparrows cannot get into destroy the nest. Protection from cats and squirrels can be obtained by driving spikes around the post or by fastening to it a funnel shaped piece of tin."

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — J.W. Schilling of Schilling's Funeral Home, Mattoon, told the Coles County Board's finance and public health and safety committee at a meeting Thursday that "due to the increase in population of the Mattoon-Charleston area, and due to the many new housing developments scattered throughout the rural areas of the county we feel the present emergency system is rapidly becoming inadequate." Also appearing at the meeting was Ed Piraino, executive director of the Illinois Ambulance Association. Piraino told the group that he would put an ambulance in the county tomorrow if Schilling's and Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home would go out of the ambulance business. Piraino is a representative of the Arrow Ambulance Service in Champaign. Charleston mayoral candidate Bob Hickman said he was convinced by the "experts" from the private ambulance services that ambulance service cannot be provided through non-subsidized private enterprise unless the funeral directors quit.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Gail Helpon heard the roar of a tornado in time to grab his wife's hand and head for the hallway. As they heard the destruction around them about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, a section of ceiling fell on his wife, Ruthann, sending her to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The Helpons' home at South 23rd Street and Essex Ave. appears to be one of the first spots where the tornado touched down in Mattoon. From there it cut a path across the city, severely damaging many homes while leaving others across the street intact. The tornado gutted Helpon's home and two cars. "It sounded like a train and it just sucked the blinds out of the window," he said. "We hung onto each other and it just started moving everything out. We lost everything." A few hundred yards from Helpon's home, the tornado turned over rail cars and took about a third of a storage building along South 19th Street. Metal from the buildings hung from utility wires like laundry on the line, and people's belongings were scattered everywhere.

