100 years ago, March 31, 1923
GAYS — Oscar Horn and family, residing on the A.G. Apperson farm three miles south of Gays, narrowly escaped death about eleven o'clock Friday night when the residence they occupy was destroyed by fire, as well as a smoke house and woodshed adjoining. The fire was discovered by a son of Allen Mitchell, near-by farmer, who was returning home from Gays. Young Mitchell, on seeing the roof of the dwelling enveloped in flames, rushed to the house and tried to awaken the Horn family. Failing in that he knocked the door and rushed upstairs to where its members were sleeping. He had hardly awakened them and gotten them out of the house when the roof fell through. The dwelling destroyed was built about fifty years ago by Michael Rominger and was a large two story affair, kept in good condition. The loss sustained by Apperson, owner of the farm, was estimated by him at $3,000, with about $1,200 insurance. Horn carried $800 insurance on the household and personal effects. Apperson stated this morning that he would immediately rebuild the house and other buildings destroyed.
This is strongman Brian Winslow and despite being in his 80’s, he’s just broken a world weightlifting record. The 86-year-old has been bodybuilding for 60 years, now training as often as six days a week. And recently he just broke the world deadlifting record, picking up 165 pounds in his first lift and then breaking his own record in his second. Raising 172 pounds and earning him a spot in the world record books. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.
50 years ago, 1973
Dr. Edward Zinschlag, chairman of the Coles County Airport Commission, accepts the certificate denoting that the airport has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports serving scheduled airlines from Lewis Million, chief of the Airports Division of the FAA's Great Lakes Region. The local airport is only the third in the state to receive the certification, presented to airports that have upgraded their facilities....SHELBYVILLE — A fire completely destroyed the FS products store on the southwest edge of Shelbyville Friday night. The cause of the fire was not known. The large warehouse-type structure contained stores of chemicals and motor oil. Five large adjacent gasoline storage tanks caused concern about explosions on the part of the fire departments and several nearby residents were evacuated. According to Harvey Carter, Shelbyville police radio operator, if the tanks would have blown, "Shelbyville would be gone." Firemen from Shelbyville, Pana, and Windsor poured water over the tanks to prevent an explosions.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — Between Mattoon police and 911, dispatchers handled more than 300 tornado-related calls Saturday. Both agencies reported handling the disaster was hectic but went well. Police Chief Dave O'Dell said the department handled more than 250 calls, including more than 100 in the first hour. About 20 extra police department employees, including extra dispatchers were called in to handle the situation. O'Dell said one dispatcher handled the incoming calls, another the actual dispatching....MATTOON — A sleepy Meridian Craw thought it was only a dream she was having early Saturday morning. But it wasn't. "I heard a loud noise. I thought I felt the house shaking. I thought I was dreaming," said Craw from her hospital room at Sarah Bush Monday. The bespectacled 9-year-old reportedly sustained the most serious injuries from Saturday's early morning tornado that smashed its way through Mattoon without warning. Craw, whose condition was upgraded to "good" Monday, was injured when a picture flew off the wall of the family room she and her sister, Emery, 5, were sleeping in. Her parents believe it was the picture frame that cut Meridian's back just below the shoulder blade and caused her left lung to partially collapse. "I'm not not glad that I had the most severe injuries, but I'm glad no one else was hurt worse," she said.
20 failed celebrity business ideas
From Jessica Alba's compostable baby wipes to Mark Wahlberg's contribution to the casual burger scene, celebrities have successfully brought us some of the most seemingly unrelated goods and services. For every celebrity venture that proves the influence of star power, however, there are several more celebrity business ideas that just stop shining.
Brands often use celebrity spokespersons or funds to gain traction while marketing their business. Not all celebrity endeavors are a success, however, and many have missed the mark with misguided attempts in their business pursuits. These businesses fail for various reasons, including legal proceedings, shady financial dealings, and marketing practices disconnected from the public's wants and needs. A successful business often depends on the necessity it fills for consumers, and these celebrity businesses may have missed their mark.
Stacker scoured resources and publications covering celebrity stories and their various enterprises, including Business Insider, Vogue, and Eater. The 20 businesses on this list all failed within three years, with some never even making it to opening day.
The celebrity names associated with these businesses may surprise readers, as many have never publicly commented on their unsuccessful entrepreneurial ventures. Some have since gone on to launch multimillion-dollar businesses, exhibiting their professional knowledge and prowess despite stumbling in past enterprises.
Keep reading to see which celebrity business ideas didn't last very long.
Andreas Rentz // Getty Images
Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, and Claudia Schiffer: Fashion Cafe
Brothers and co-owners Tommaso and Francesco Buti premiered the ill-fated Fashion Cafe in New York City
in late 1994, with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson, and Claudia Schiffer joining the debut as brand advisors and the faces of the restaurant. The beautiful women and celebrity following weren't enough to distract from the brothers' shady business dealings, with their model spokespersons severing ties with the restaurant before it was shut down in 1998 due to various nefarious financial withholdings.
Allan Tannenbaum // Getty Images
Blake Lively: Preserve
Blake Lively's lifestyle
website Preserve tapped out of the e-commerce market after just over a year. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the actress said the site was "not making a difference in people's lives, whether superficially or in a meaningful way." The site offered Lively's aesthetics and lifestyle through clothing, food, and knick-knacks. The business never quite found its niche, and the meaning of the site felt lost from the get-go after a confusing editorial letter from Lively upon its debut.
Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images
Jay-Z: J Hotels
Jay-Z is a
successful entrepreneur, apart from being a lyricist and producer. He is considered the wealthiest rapper in the world, with a net worth of $1.6 billion. But even the savviest businessperson can make missteps, as evidenced by Jay-Z's foray into the boutique hotel world. The planned High Line property was to be the first of a chain dubbed J Hotels. However, due to the failure on the partner's end to dole out a $52 million senior loan in 2009, the hotel never made it to opening day. Jay-Z sued the firm, reaching a settlement in 2010.
Kevin Mazur/Child // Getty Images
Flava Flav: Flav's Fried Chicken
Public Enemy's Flava Flav has made
various attempts to break into the fried chicken franchise market, with Flav's Fried Chicken in 2011 being his first. Despite Flav's culinary experience, the restaurant's Clinton, Iowa, location closed within four months due to mounting legal and financial troubles.
Bryan Steffy // Getty Images
Natalie Portman: Vegan footwear line
Famed actress Natalie Portman is known for her animal rights
advocacy and vegan lifestyle. In 2008, she launched a vegan footwear line with Té Casan to provide stylish, cruelty-free shoes to the public. Due to financial troubles that same year, Té Casan closed permanently, taking Portman's shoe line with it.
Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images
Kim Basinger: Tourist destination
Actress Kim Basinger may have been overzealous in her venture when she bought the majority of a small town in Georgia in 1989. The "L.A. Confidential" star planned to restore the town of Braselton and bring tourism into the small town of 500 people, partnering with Ameritech, a pension fund, to purchase 1,751 of the town's 2,000 acres.
Plans for the town never seemed to gain traction, with a 1992 Chicago Tribune article
quoting a resident calling it "deader than it was three years ago." After filing for bankruptcy due to an impending lawsuit, Basinger sold her shares, followed by Ameritech, with an accumulated $20 million lost on their investment in Braselton.
WWD // Getty Images
Jessica Simpson: Dessert Beauty
Actress-singer Jessica Simpson attempted to dip her toe into the cosmetics business with her brand
Dessert Beauty in 2004, a flavored line of beauty products. The line garnered controversy for the sexualized marketing of its edible products, and Simpson and retailer Sephora were sued by the line's manufacturers over unpaid profits. The edible cosmetics line was discontinued soon after. Despite this setback, Simpson has had great success in other entrepreneurial pursuits, most notably her Jessica Simpson Collection, a billion-dollar brand released in 2005.
Scott Gries // Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan: Lohan Beach House
This Mykonos nightclub owned by Lindsay Lohan
closed its doors after less than a year and served as the backdrop for the poorly rated MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club." The actress has never commented on her departure from the beachfront venture, with fans and visitors speculating she abandoned the property.
Cindy Ord // Getty Images
Donald Trump: Trump Shuttle airline
The former president's long career as a businessman had its fair share of
misled financial endeavors. Donald Trump rebranded Eastern Air Lines' shuttle as the Trump Shuttle after he raised $365 million to purchase the airline. The venture was a failure, with the business losing $125 million over the course of 18 months before Trump walked away in 1992. It didn't help that Trump attacked his competitor Pan Am's safety procedures and maintenance with baseless claims, and the rising price of oil caused by the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait added turmoil to the economy.
Victor Malafronte // Getty Images
Eva Longoria: SHe steakhouse
Actress Eva Longoria's failed attempt at a steakhouse for women
lasted less than two years. Opened in 2012 on the Las Vegas Strip, the restaurant offered small portions, mirrors in menus, and even a catwalk. Despite the ridiculous amenities, the restaurant met its end after receiving 21 demerits for health code violations.
Jason Merritt // Getty Images
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian: Kardashian Kard
The Kardashian sisters' foray into the prepaid debit card business was a
misguided attempt and was heavily criticized for its marketing and business model, which targeted impressionable teens and children and hosted a long list of predatory fees. The Kardashian Kard was terminated after less than a month, with only 250 people buying the card.
Michael Buckner // Getty Images
Hulk Hogan: Pastamania
Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan opened Pastamania in 1995, a family-style pasta restaurant that
shuttered its doors after only a few months. Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, in the Mall of America, Hogan attempted to pay homage to his Italian roots with a disappointing venture into the restaurant industry, which failed due to a lack of public interest.
United Archives // Getty Images
Lenny Dykstra: The Players Club
Known to baseball fans as Nails, former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra attempted a publication marketed toward professional athletes but was wildly unsuccessful. There was soon buzz around the stylized magazine's employees not receiving paychecks and Dykstra coaxing employees to use their
personal credit cards for his company expenses. The publication faced approximately a dozen lawsuits in early 2009 amid sketchy dealings by Dykstra before eventually folding amid unpaid checks and financial disgrace.
Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images
Pharrell Williams: Qream
Pharrell Williams is a singer, producer, and successful business entrepreneur and was recently
appointed as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director. His attempt at the liquor brand Qream in 2011 targeted women, with Williams saying the fruit-flavored liquor allowed women to " reward themselves 'deliciously.'" Williams filed a lawsuit against Qream's distributor, Diageo, in 2013, citing that it had failed to promote the liquor as a high-end drink, contributing to its low sales and subsequent folding.
Johnny Nunez // Getty Images
Neil Young: PonoMusic and PonoPlayer
Musician Neil Young may have wanted to cool his heels before
announcing his competition with Apple's portable audio player, the PonoPlayer, which claimed to have a higher quality audio experience than the iPhone. Priced at $399, the end result didn't yield a discernable difference to consumers. Omnifone, the company Young tasked with running the PonoMusic store, was also purchased by Apple and immediately shut down without warning. By 2016, the company had stopped making products.
Gary Miller // Getty Images
Kanye West: Pastelle
Before
Yeezy's rise (and fall), rapper Kanye West attempted to break into fashion with Pastelle, a brand that never hit stores despite West curating a 30-person team over three years. Although many samples were made and hype around the brand increased, by 2009, it was clear the line would not be coming to market. Following the debacle West created when he took the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year, West took a media hiatus and even ghosted many of his contacts within the brand, leaving some unpaid.
Jerritt Clark // Getty Images
Rihanna: Fenty fashion label
Barbadian singer Rihanna has had plenty of success as an entrepreneur with her beauty lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, plus her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, but her
Fenty fashion label—housed under the LVMH group—was discontinued in 2021 after launching in 2019. Despite Rihanna's vast popularity, the label struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the high prices for basic clothing items, such as $940 for a denim jacket.
MARTIN BUREAU // Getty Images
Heidi Montag: Heidiwood
Known for her time on the popular reality show "The Hills," Heidi Montag
debuted a fashion line in collaboration with Anchor Blue in 2008, marketed toward girls and women ages 16-21. Heidiwood encapsulated staples of the time with bright colors, bold animal prints, and lots of bling. While Anchor Blue was happy with Heidiwood's success, the clothing retailer ended its contract with Montag after a year, citing a change in direction.
John Shearer // Getty Images
Britney Spears: Nyla
In 2002, pop star Britney Spears teamed up with restaurateur Bobby Ochs to open their New York Cajun restaurant
Nyla, with the name deriving from the acronyms for New York and Spear's hometown of Louisiana. The restaurant faced a host of troubles upon opening and faced possible bankruptcy before its closure the same year. Spears eventually severed ties and departed from the business before it closed its doors.
Lawrence Lucier // Getty Images
Nicky Hilton: Nicky O Hotels
Although Nicky Hilton carries the infamous Hilton name, her foray into the luxury
hotel business in 2006 never quite got off the ground. The proposed Nicky O Hotels promised a luxury guest and residential experience; however, the project never came to fruition due to Robert Falor Investments pulling its backing amid continued delayed construction. The development group subsequently sued Hilton in early 2007, claiming she and her manager, Paul Fisher, had funded frivolous personal expenses like parties and luxury cars with company funds.
Gustavo Caballero // Getty Images
