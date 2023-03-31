100 years ago,

March 31, 1923

GAYS — Oscar Horn and family, residing on the A.G. Apperson farm three miles south of Gays, narrowly escaped death about eleven o'clock Friday night when the residence they occupy was destroyed by fire, as well as a smoke house and woodshed adjoining. The fire was discovered by a son of Allen Mitchell, near-by farmer, who was returning home from Gays. Young Mitchell, on seeing the roof of the dwelling enveloped in flames, rushed to the house and tried to awaken the Horn family. Failing in that he knocked the door and rushed upstairs to where its members were sleeping. He had hardly awakened them and gotten them out of the house when the roof fell through. The dwelling destroyed was built about fifty years ago by Michael Rominger and was a large two story affair, kept in good condition. The loss sustained by Apperson, owner of the farm, was estimated by him at $3,000, with about $1,200 insurance. Horn carried $800 insurance on the household and personal effects. Apperson stated this morning that he would immediately rebuild the house and other buildings destroyed.

50 years ago, 1973

Dr. Edward Zinschlag, chairman of the Coles County Airport Commission, accepts the certificate denoting that the airport has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration for airports serving scheduled airlines from Lewis Million, chief of the Airports Division of the FAA's Great Lakes Region. The local airport is only the third in the state to receive the certification, presented to airports that have upgraded their facilities....SHELBYVILLE — A fire completely destroyed the FS products store on the southwest edge of Shelbyville Friday night. The cause of the fire was not known. The large warehouse-type structure contained stores of chemicals and motor oil. Five large adjacent gasoline storage tanks caused concern about explosions on the part of the fire departments and several nearby residents were evacuated. According to Harvey Carter, Shelbyville police radio operator, if the tanks would have blown, "Shelbyville would be gone." Firemen from Shelbyville, Pana, and Windsor poured water over the tanks to prevent an explosions.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Between Mattoon police and 911, dispatchers handled more than 300 tornado-related calls Saturday. Both agencies reported handling the disaster was hectic but went well. Police Chief Dave O'Dell said the department handled more than 250 calls, including more than 100 in the first hour. About 20 extra police department employees, including extra dispatchers were called in to handle the situation. O'Dell said one dispatcher handled the incoming calls, another the actual dispatching....MATTOON — A sleepy Meridian Craw thought it was only a dream she was having early Saturday morning. But it wasn't. "I heard a loud noise. I thought I felt the house shaking. I thought I was dreaming," said Craw from her hospital room at Sarah Bush Monday. The bespectacled 9-year-old reportedly sustained the most serious injuries from Saturday's early morning tornado that smashed its way through Mattoon without warning. Craw, whose condition was upgraded to "good" Monday, was injured when a picture flew off the wall of the family room she and her sister, Emery, 5, were sleeping in. Her parents believe it was the picture frame that cut Meridian's back just below the shoulder blade and caused her left lung to partially collapse. "I'm not not glad that I had the most severe injuries, but I'm glad no one else was hurt worse," she said.

