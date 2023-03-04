CHARLESTON — Saying threats to the environment needed to be addressed first, a judge Tuesday said cleaning and repairing Western Lion, Ltd. landfill should take place before he imposed fines for violations there. Circuit Judge Paul Komada ruled in favor of the state in most remaining allegations against the closed landfill and its owner, Larry McGrath, but Komada called the condition of the landfill "an environmental time bomb" and said he was more concerned about that than ordering McGrath to pay fines...MATTOON — The city's purchase of the former Link Clinic building became official Tuesday. After an executive session, the City Council voted 4-1 to pay $512,500 for the 25,000 square building. The transaction includes parking lots and a former pharmacy building. The final purchase is $7,500 below the original sale agreement because the appraisal by a commercial appraiser from Decatur came in at $512,500...MATTOON — Students from Bennett School, accompanied by teacher Kathy Wright, speak at the Mattoon City Council meeting Tuesday evening. The fourth graders spoke in support of the ban on burning yard waste and volunteered to help people who are unable to rake their own leaves...MATTOON — The Mattoon High School chess team is finishing one of its most successful seasons in school history, with 18 wins, 3, losses and one draw going into a March 14 tournament at Bradley Bourbonnais and the state team tournament on March 27-28...MATTOON — Four students earned Mattoon Junior High School a first place finish at regional MathCounts Competition held February 21 at Millikin University. MathCounts is a national program to recognize high achievement and encourage interest in math. Team members are Kristen Drake, Craig Cunningham, Jennifer Gover and Jonathan McMinn.