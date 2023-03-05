100 years ago,
March 5, 1923
CHARLESTON — What is said to have been one of the boldest confidence games ever attempted in this part of the state, and which, if it had been carried out in full, might have resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars to some prominent men of Coles county, ended late Saturday afternoon with the arrest at Effingham of two men, alleged members of the gang. The two men, giving their names as C.H. Stanley and T.G. Johnson and their residence as Chicago were taken off Illinois Central passenger train, No. 23 at Effingham Saturday afternoon after Effingham officers had received word from acting Chief of Police Spurgeon of Mattoon that the men were wanted in Charleston. While nothing definite is known of the charges that will be lodged against the two men, it is supposed they will be charged with operating a confidence game and obtaining money under false pretenses. The only loss that is believed to have been sustained in Coles County was by W.H. Shubert, President of the Charleston Trust and Savings Bank, who suffered a loss of $200. Most of this money was recovered when the two men were arrested, but it is believed had their plans not been thwarted, Shubert would have lost thousands of dollars...MATTOON — Mattoon enjoyed almost tropical weather conditions for a time Saturday afternoon and night, everything from rain and high winds being served out. A total of .87 of an inch of rain was recorded for the four hours or more of rain that fell, while at times Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the wind took on cyclonic proportions. As a result of Saturday's rain, the Paradise reservoir is "full to brimming" over, for the first time since early last spring.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Mrs. Peggy Morgan of Westfield didn't roller skate all the way to Arlans Department Store at the Cross County Mall but she was the first one dressed in hot pants and roller skates to skate through the store to win a clock radio for a penny. Store manager George Gagliardo made the presentation...MATTOON — "Flexibility" is probably the best word to use in describing the basic philosophy behind the dream that is soon to become the 200 bed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. According to William Hurlburt, who will serve as administrator of the new facility, "The philosophy of the new hospital is to provide patient care — very efficiently." and that the hospital "is specifically designed to be flexible so that we can expand and contract services as required in our society."
25 years ago, 1998
CHARLESTON — Congressman Glenn Poshard made Coles County his first stop in a three-day, 40-county tour of the state Wednesday, thanking his supporters and predicting a win in his race for governor. Poshard, a Democrat from Marion, said he'll be campaigning 20 hours a day until the polls close at the primary election March 17...URBANA — The former executive who exposed a price-fixing scandal at Archer Daniels Midland Co. was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison for stealing $9 million from the company. Mark E. Whitacre was originally scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 26, but he attempted suicide in his North Carolina home just hours before his court appearance, an attempt authorties suspect may have been staged to generate sympathy.
