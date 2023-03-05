CHARLESTON — What is said to have been one of the boldest confidence games ever attempted in this part of the state, and which, if it had been carried out in full, might have resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars to some prominent men of Coles county, ended late Saturday afternoon with the arrest at Effingham of two men, alleged members of the gang. The two men, giving their names as C.H. Stanley and T.G. Johnson and their residence as Chicago were taken off Illinois Central passenger train, No. 23 at Effingham Saturday afternoon after Effingham officers had received word from acting Chief of Police Spurgeon of Mattoon that the men were wanted in Charleston. While nothing definite is known of the charges that will be lodged against the two men, it is supposed they will be charged with operating a confidence game and obtaining money under false pretenses. The only loss that is believed to have been sustained in Coles County was by W.H. Shubert, President of the Charleston Trust and Savings Bank, who suffered a loss of $200. Most of this money was recovered when the two men were arrested, but it is believed had their plans not been thwarted, Shubert would have lost thousands of dollars...MATTOON — Mattoon enjoyed almost tropical weather conditions for a time Saturday afternoon and night, everything from rain and high winds being served out. A total of .87 of an inch of rain was recorded for the four hours or more of rain that fell, while at times Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the wind took on cyclonic proportions. As a result of Saturday's rain, the Paradise reservoir is "full to brimming" over, for the first time since early last spring.