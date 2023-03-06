100 years ago, March 6, 1923

MATTOON — Three men’s furnishing stores and two dry goods stores were the victims Saturday evening of a rather smooth individual who presented himself at each store, purchased a few articles and offered in payment a check made out for $23 and purporting to bear the signature of A.V. Morrison, monument dealer, 1917 West Broadway. Not until Monday morning, when the checks were cleared at the National Bank of Mattoon, on which they were drawn, was it discovered that each of the checks was a forgery. Morrison stated this morning that the checks were evidently were stolen from his checkbook, but so far neither he nor the police has been able to determine the party or parties responsible for the theft. No one in any of the five places at which checks were cashed was able to give an adequate description of the forger except at the Kats & Son clothing store, where a sixth check was presented and refused because the man was not known.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The 3D Store (Danners Discount Department Store) will hold its grand opening Wednesday though Sunday. Located on Route 16 at Logan Street, the store opened for business last Wednesday. It is one of 13 stores in the Discount Division of Danners, Inc., of Indianapolis and the second in Illinois. The Mattoon store employs 45 local and area persons and is supervised by manager Eric George, senior assistants Chris Graves and Dave Blaich, and junior assistants Dennis Meyer, Bob Farr, Wes Halleck and Phil Short...MATTOON — Steven Thompson, 18, of 1406 1/2 Broadway was listed in “good” condition today in Memorial Hospital after a truck ran over his legs Monday at 17th and Broadway. According to police, Thompson sustained a broken right ankle and abrasions. A spokesman for the police said Thompson was riding on the rear of the truck when he jumped off. The truck was driven by Laurence Lawhorn, Jr. of Lerna.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Negotiations for a new contract for Coles County sheriff’s deputies will go into binding arbitration. The last contract between the county and the Fraternal Order of the Police union expired in December 1996, and the deputies have been working under the terms of the old contract since then. A news release from the FOP said state law prohibits police strikes and requires law enforcement negotiations impasses to be resolved in arbitration...CHARLESTON — An EIU student told an audience Thursday that Eastern is surprisingly handicapped accessible for a small school. Kelly Pankey, freshman, was part of a panel discussion entitled “Everyday Problems in Everyday Life” about people who live with disabilities. Pankey, who is in a wheelchair, said administrators at Eastern have been good about making things accessible for her. Before choosing Eastern, Pankey toured ISU where officials said they did not have a van service, but that they could get someone to push her. Pankey said that when there is snow on the ground, it really doesn’t matter whether they have someone to push them or not. Pankey also said that there are things Eastern could improve on such as the accessibility in the Student Services Building.