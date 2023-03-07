100 years ago, March 7, 1923

CHARLESTON — T.N. Cofer was elected exalted ruler of the Charleston lodge of Elks at the annual meeting Monday evening. Other officers elected were: C.M. Heinlein, esteemed leading knight; H.A. Cottingham, esteemed loyal knight; M.A. Tipsword, esteemed lecturing knight; W.O. Glassco, secretary; Joseph Lewis, treasurer; Albert Rosebraugh, tyler; Albert Alexander, trustee. The local organization has a membership of 280 and it is expected the membership will be increased to over 350 before the first of July...MATTOON — The alley lying between Wabash avenue and Lafayette and between Fifteenth and Fourteenth street is not to be improved by paving, at least not for the time being. The city council, at its meeting on Tuesday evening, by a vote of seven to three, decided the claims of some of the opponents of the proposed improvement were valid.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The current controversy over the hiring of Justin W. Grady as director of the department of public works stems from a lack of public discussion at Mattoon City Council Meetings, a former member of the council said Tuesday night. Dr. Stanley Thiel, a member of the council in the mid-60s, called on the city council to "reconsider its format" after the council voted 3-2 to employ Grady. Thiel was one of approximately 35 persons attending the meeting, the largest number to attend a council meeting since Mayor Morgan Phipps stepped down from office last May. Thiel called the Grady issue "an embarrassing and divisive situation for the members of the council. I wonder if the whole thing has been fostered by the format of council meetings." Thiel suggested that a lack of public discussion at council meetings over the years had led to the current controversy over Grady...SHELBYVILLE — William E. Sands, an employee of General Electric Co. in Mattoon, who received just four votes more than Harold "Hap" Herten in last week's primary election, withdrew from the race recently allowing Herten's name to be on the April 17 ballot for the Shelbyville city council race. Herten, who was nudged out by the four votes in the 11-man primary in which the top eight would make it on the April 17 ballot, also sought a council seat in 1969. Sands did not give any reason for his withdrawal.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Mattoon Police have a new option for some teens. A "teen court" has been assembled in each of the last two months and now is set to meet at least monthly. Before appearing in teen court, the defendant must have already admitted guilt. Student prosecutors and defense attorneys present evidence to a six person teen jury, which arrives at a sentence. The evidence consists of information such as the teen's grades, whether they told the truth to their parents and what if any discipline the parents assessed. Showing remorse also might help a teen's cause, although the teen jury generally assesses a harsher punishment than a judge would or could. Still, the system helps the teens because they cone out with no juvenile record, no fine (restitution up to $200 is permissible) and presumably a better appreciation for law enforcement. R.J. Podeschi, Holly Wright, and John Zuhone are among a group of students who volunteered to help get the program started. Once it becomes established, the jurors and student participants will be people who have been through the court as an offender.