SULLIVAN — Wilford Gaddis, a young farmer of Moultrie County, started suit in the circuit court Monday to secure the custody of his young daughter through habeas corpus proceedings directed against his wife and her father, Fred Baker, of near Windsor. In his bill of complaint he states that his daughter is now at the home of Baker and that he is restrained from seeing the child or securing its return to his home, although he professes to be ready to care for it in a proper manner. He states that the child was taken to the Baker home in November of last year...WINDSOR — The inventory of the estate of the late A.D. Bolin, who died recently at his home north of Windsor, shows that he left real estate consisting of ninety acres and valued at $18,000. He had $9969.60 in money on hand at the time of his death and his personal property is appraised at $562. His wife, Mrs. Caroline Bolin, is administratrix of the estate.

CHARLESTON — Miss Shirley Mae Moutria, 27, pleaded guilty today in Coles County Circuit Court to a negotiated plea of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of Kenton G. Ashenbramer, 34, of Mattoon on Aug. 27. The plea bargaining agreement calls for Miss Moutria to serve a term of not less than 6 years and not more than 18 years in prison. It also calls for dismissal of three counts of murder and one count of theft which were previously filed against her...MATTOON — Hotel U.S. Grant will be closed completely after the dinner hour on Saturday. The decision to close the longtime Mattoon establishment was announced in a letter from O.M. Westrup, president of the board of directors to stockholders of the U.S. Grant Hotel Co. The company's U.S. Grant Motel on south Lake Land Blvd. will continue to operate. "We have plans under consideration for certain changes and renovations at the motel which we sincerely trust will warrant the continuance of its operation," Westrup stated in the letter announcing the hotel's closing...EFFINGHAM — Illinois State Police, District 12, Effingham, are investigating a vehicle theft ring in Newton in Jasper County. The case has been under investigation for six months. Parts of 10 stolen vehicles were recovered on the Frank Maxwell farm, Route 3, Newton. Estimated value at the time of the theft was $31,800. Maxwell, 54, has been charged with possession of stolen property and released on $3,000 bond in Jasper County Circuit Court.