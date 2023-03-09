100 years ago, March 9, 1923

ARCOLA — At Monday night's meeting of the City Council 30,000 gallons of road oil were purchased for the Arcola streets, the contract being awarded to Ozee & Hayes of Mattoon. The price is 7 cents per gallon, all freight and demurrage paid and the oil applied to the streets. This is the same firm that got the contract last year. The Standard Oil Company bid 7¼ cents for the same contract ... SHELBYVILLE — County Superintendent of Highways C.E. Chester has received a letter from F.C. Feutz of Paris, division engineer of the state highway department, announcing that a corps of surveyors will be sent to Shelby county within the next two weeks for the purpose of surveying the state aid road from Windsor to Sullivan. Feutz states that the preliminary work will be pushed as rapidly as possible so that the heavy fills and the bridge spanning the Okaw river might be finished this year.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mattoon has moved from 42nd to 17th on the list for 1973-74 federal funding of its $6 million-plus sewage project, but "until there are some federal funds to take care of the government's 50 per cent of the cost it won't mean a damn thing." City Coordinator George Pendell, who made the frank observation, added, "It is nice to know that we have moved up the list but it takes money to mean anything." Pendell was referring to the fact that in January President Richard Nixon announced a moratorium freeze on federal aid to sewage treatment and water systems as part of an effort to control federal spending ... CHARLESTON — Henry E. "Woody" Kramer, a Charleston attorney, said Wednesday that approximately $30,000 in tax revenues could be raised annually from the combined area which would be covered by a proposed fire protection district now in the planning stage. The $30,000 would be raised by levying taxes at the normal statutory rate of $0.125 per $100 assessed valuation, Kramer explained. Unincorporated areas of Charleston and Lafayette townships and all of Pleasant Grove Township would be covered by the proposed fire district.

25 years ago, 1998

TOLEDO — Four men are seeking the Republican nomination to run for Cumberland County sheriff. Robert Lorance, Larry Brooks, Randy Mendenhall, and Steve Maroon all want to face Democrat Steve Ozier in the November general election. Ozier is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Incumbent Sheriff Larry McCollough has chosen not to run for reelection ... MATTOON — Judy Kerans says there is a way to melt away inches painlessly in about an hour. Kerans, owner of Creative Measures at 215 S. 19th St., inside the Tanning Hut building, said she is the only one in several surrounding communities offering the The Body Wrap using the original Victoria Morton formula and process. The process is a fast, safe and all-natural formula which actually takes off inches from thighs, stomachs, hips and waistlines by shrinking fat cells, she said. The body is wrapped in elastic bandages with have been soaked in a natural mineral solution. After being wrapped, the client may stand or moderately exercise, but not sit, for 60 minutes.