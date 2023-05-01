100 years ago,

May 1, 1923

MATTOON — Mayor Ozee assumed the reins of the city government on Monday evening, when Mayor Kizer stepped from the rostrum in the city council chamber and handed the gavel to his successor in office. At the same time the other newly elected officers took their seats, including the newly chosen aldermen. Mayor Ozee, immediately on taking his seat, announced his list of appointments for the ensuing year, and with one exception, all were confirmed by vote of the council. On taking his seat, Mayor Ozee made no speech, merely saying that he was not expecting his administration to work any miracles during the ensuing two years; that what he would strive to do was to give the people of the city a good, honest, economical administration, and would honestly try to serve the people...MATTOON — Mrs. Fred Klemich of Champaign was in the city this morning, looking for her twelve-year-old son, Russell, who disappeared from his home Monday night. Police were asked to make a search for the boy, who is described as bareheaded, wearing a pink and white shirt and brown trousers when he was last seen.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Frank McFarland, city treasurer, provided the tie-breaking vote Monday as the Firemen's Pension Fund Board voted 4-3 for a second time in favor of granting Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars a 65 percent disability pension. McFarland, who missed the last two meetings of the pension board, voted with Mayor Roger Dettro, City Clerk Janice Strater and outgoing board member fireman John Bridges. Voting against Metzelaars Monday were active firemen Kenneth Zike and Harold Wallace and retired fireman Mark McAndrew...MATTOON — Jack Taylor, a longtime owner and operator of supermarkets in Mattoon and Charleston, was pronounced dead on arrival at Memorial Hospital at 9:35 p.m. Monday. Mr. Taylor, 59, of 7 Western Ave. Heights, was taken to the hospital after being stricken with an apparent heart attack in Taylor's IGA store at 14th and DeWitt. Mr. Taylor, a Mattoon resident for 34 years, owned and operated three stores in Mattoon — Taylor's IGA, the IGA Foodliner in the Good Neighbor Shopping Center and Taylor's IGA in the Cross County Mall — and Charleston IGA Foodliner in Charleston.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Rick Lee, manager of the Papa John's Pizza in Mattoon, surprised Mattoon High School student Addie Neal with a $1,000 college scholarship Wednesday at the school. The scholarship was delivered as though it were a pizza ordered for delivery to a classroom. Students in the room, including Neal, were led to believe the delivery was a joke. After the scholarship was revealed, real pizzas were delivered to the class. Neal is the daughter of Edward and Lynn Neal of Mattoon...CHARLESTON — Lester Building Systems plans to combine its two facilities on the city's northwest side. Company officials plan to sell the office on the north side of Illinois Route 316 and expand the complex on the south side of the highway. The Charleston plant employs between 30 and 45 workers, Propp said, depending on the season...STEWARDSON — The Stewardson-Strasburg school system may soon offer local access to the Internet for residents in the district. During a special meeting Tuesday, the board authorized Superintendent Barb Roberts to enter negotiations for installation of equipment by Intellicom, a company based in California. Roberts said the cost of the installation is roughly estimated at $12,000 but the hook-ups from local families, and amount will be paid for long term and eventually allow the district to upgrade and buy new equipment. Hook-ups to the Internet will allow 24-hour local Web service at the cost of about $20 per month.

A brief history of the US draft A brief history of the US draft Prior to Civil War Civil War (1861-1865) World War I (1914-1918) World War II (1939-1945) Cold War (1947-1991) Korean War (1950-1953) Vietnam War (1955-1973) Deep Standby Out of deep standby