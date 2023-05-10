100 years ago,
May 10, 1923
SIGEL — Conrad Tegler, eighty years of age, was burned to death Wednesday when hot cloths applied to his body burst into flames. Tegler had suffered from rheumatism for some time, and to relieve his pain his wife heated cloths and applied them to the afflicted portions of his body. After several applications the pain seemed to ease, and Tegler rested comfortably. After reheating the cloths, Mrs. Tegler went to the home of a neighbor for a few minutes. After she left the house the cloths on Tegler's body burst into flame. When Mrs. Tegler returned home she found her husband lying on the floor of the bedroom. She summoned neighbors and an examination showed that Tegler was dead. The fire in the bed was extinguished and house saved from destruction...MATTOON — Response of the public to the new parking regulations in effect on Broadway has been favorable, Chief of Police Portlock said today. A personal inspection of the cars lined up on both sides of Broadway for four blocks revealed only one violator, the chief said, and the guilty party, a woman who had pulled into one of the "stalls" in the wrong, was admonished to do better. A campaign to check speeding in the city, and especially on Broadway, will be launched by police. Already a number of chronic speeders have been hauled in and told by Chief Portlock to drive slower. The speed law on Broadway, ten miles an hour in the business section, is to be enforced, he said...MATTOON — The Lions Club today held its regular weekly noonday luncheon at the Buckler-Moore cafeteria, at which there was a good attendance. An interesting address was given by Dr. Leonard of the state health department upon the question of "Safe Milk." Dr. Leonard this evening will address a meeting at the Association of Commerce rooms upon the same subject. Dr. Leonard reviewed the history of the progress made toward procuring safe milk for the people and urged that the great need of today is in keeping milk clean and free from bacteria from the time it leaves the cow until it is delivered to the consumer.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — Lee Forman, chairman of the Coles County Housing Authority, said today that his office will "press for the prosecution" of the persons who threw mud into two low-cost housing units on S. 9th St. and broke windows out of both buildings. The vandals have not yet been apprehended by police...ST. ELMO — It took 37 St. Elmo high school seniors four years to raise almost $20,000 for a much dreamed about senior class trip to Hawaii. Class sponsor, Carl Robertson, said that each freshman class is told to start planning early for their senior trip. By the end of their freshman year, the class of '73 had earned $2,500. A few weeks ago, the students found they were still $800 short of their goal and got everyone who would help together and held a carnival in downtown St. Elmo. In five hours, the students raised $633. At last count, 37 students and 14 adults will be making the trip. On May 20, the students will travel by chartered bus to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where they will catch a Boeing 747 to Honolulu that night. They will stay at the Reef Towers Hotel on Waikiki Beach. Tours will include a visit to Honolulu, Mount Tantalus, University of Hawaii and Pearl Harbor...MATTOON — A 45-horsepower Mercury boat motor valued at $995 was taken from Bob Peters Boats Inc. on South U.S. 45 sometime within the last two nights, police reported today. The motor was taken from a boat located on the sales lot.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
