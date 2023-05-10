100 years ago,

May 10, 1923

SIGEL — Conrad Tegler, eighty years of age, was burned to death Wednesday when hot cloths applied to his body burst into flames. Tegler had suffered from rheumatism for some time, and to relieve his pain his wife heated cloths and applied them to the afflicted portions of his body. After several applications the pain seemed to ease, and Tegler rested comfortably. After reheating the cloths, Mrs. Tegler went to the home of a neighbor for a few minutes. After she left the house the cloths on Tegler's body burst into flame. When Mrs. Tegler returned home she found her husband lying on the floor of the bedroom. She summoned neighbors and an examination showed that Tegler was dead. The fire in the bed was extinguished and house saved from destruction...MATTOON — Response of the public to the new parking regulations in effect on Broadway has been favorable, Chief of Police Portlock said today. A personal inspection of the cars lined up on both sides of Broadway for four blocks revealed only one violator, the chief said, and the guilty party, a woman who had pulled into one of the "stalls" in the wrong, was admonished to do better. A campaign to check speeding in the city, and especially on Broadway, will be launched by police. Already a number of chronic speeders have been hauled in and told by Chief Portlock to drive slower. The speed law on Broadway, ten miles an hour in the business section, is to be enforced, he said...MATTOON — The Lions Club today held its regular weekly noonday luncheon at the Buckler-Moore cafeteria, at which there was a good attendance. An interesting address was given by Dr. Leonard of the state health department upon the question of "Safe Milk." Dr. Leonard this evening will address a meeting at the Association of Commerce rooms upon the same subject. Dr. Leonard reviewed the history of the progress made toward procuring safe milk for the people and urged that the great need of today is in keeping milk clean and free from bacteria from the time it leaves the cow until it is delivered to the consumer.