100 years ago,

May 11, 1923

ARCOLA — Arcola township's $75,000 hard road bonds were sold at a public letting in the highway commissioner's office to Speer & Co. of Chicago at a premium of $82, the buyer of the bonds to furnish the printed bonds and incidental expenses. County Superintendent of Highways L.O. Hackett will make a survey of the Springfield road this week and start preparations for the letting. It will probably take sixty days of preliminary work before the matter is ready for letting, as all work must be approved by the state highway department to put the township in position to get its money refunded whenever the state takes over the paving. Just now the county is not able to put up money for its part of this improvement, so Highway Commissioner Davidson will lay out four miles of the work for improvement. The pavement will extend from the Welsh schoolhouse on the west, through Arcola and on to the Cofer schoolhouse two miles east of town...MATTOON — About five o'clock this morning a hailstorm, accompanied by a number of severe claps of thunder, struck Mattoon and vicinity. The hail storm was only of brief duration, and while the stones were big enough to cause considerable clatter as they descended against window panes and on roofs, they were not of sufficient size to do any harm to flowers or growing vegetation.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Illinois Pollution Control Board exceeded its authority on April 14, 1971, when it fined Mattoon $1000 and ordered the city to post a $10,000 bond for failing to meet state sewer regulation deadlines, a federal court has ruled. The ruling was handed down in connection with a suit filed against the board and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency by the city challenging the constitutionality of the board's action. The pollution control board imposed the penalties on Mattoon following a variance hearing held in the Urbana Civic Center March 17, 1971. In handing down the opinion at that meeting penalizing the city, board chairman David Currie claimed the city was far behind state deadlines in meeting new standards and added that "satisfactory progress" had not been shown in the case...MATTOON — Mattoon Lions were informed about the transportation problems of the agriculture industry Thursday at the club's regular meeting by Carl Cooper, owner and operator of Neal Cooper Elevator Company in Windsor. Cooper said that railroads are now having to transport more grain than ever in the history of the U.S. and in far less time than ever before. Cooper said that he thought that the railroads should receive some sort of penalty for non-performance. "Right now all the penalties are on the shippers. I would like to see the government guarantee loans to railroads so that they can improve their service."

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Rainfall through the first 10 days of the month already has exceeded the average monthly total for May. According to local weather observer Dalias Price, the area has received 4.77 inches of rain in just the first ten days. "Usually, the entire area for the month of May only receives an average rainfall of 4.3 inches," Price said...CHARLESTON — Even without a witty message on the top of her mortarboard or chants from the audience, one graduate drew more attention than Gov. Jim Edgar during EIU commencement Saturday. The star of the day wasn't just any graduate, of course, it was Illinois First Lady, Brenda Edgar, who was completing her long journey toward obtaining her bachelor's degree. In an emotional moment, Edgar gave a well-deserved diploma, and a kiss, to his favorite graduate. "I knew I would get this diploma someday. I didn't know it would take 32 years, but I have it now. I'm happy and I wouldn't change anything," she said.

