100 years ago,

May 12, 1923

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — More than sixty persons are suffering today from the effects of drinking from a poisoned punch bowl at the annual junior prom at Rose Polytechnic Institute last night. Two girls are reported in a serious condition. Police and college officials who are making an investigation believe the punch was polluted after the dance was at its height as those who drank of the refreshments earlier in the evening were not affected. At midnight the dancers began keeling over, and a corps of physicians worked over those stricken...MATTOON — Ella and Lois Needy, arrested on a charge of taking a dress from the Penney store on Broadway, were arraigned before Police Justice Gibler late Friday afternoon and held to the September term of the city court, later being released on bond. Police say they have a confession from Ella Needy, who admitted taking a dress worth $25 from a counter at the Penney store last Monday. Her sister, she said, was with her. Officers found the dress after obtaining a search warrant and searching the home of the girls on Marshall avenue on Friday...MATTOON — Frank Orndorff, charged with disturbing the peace of the Sabbath by permitting dancing in his pavilion at Paradise Park, was found not guilty by the jury which heard the evidence in the case before Judge Gibler on Friday. The jury retired about 3:15 o'clock to deliberate and about four o'clock reached its verdict. It is said two ballots were taken.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — If you've got some time on your hands, stop by the Coles County Courthouse on the square in Charleston and take a look at "one of the most accurate timepieces in the area." Until last spring, the clock had been idle for the past five or six years. Bill Kennedy, a student at EIU, noticed one day the clock wasn't running and went to Coles County Clerk Harry Grafton to see if he could get permission to work on it. Kennedy, 22, a business management major from Taylorville, got permission, completely tore apart the clock and rebuilt it using new parts. The clock, made by A.E. Pollhous of St. Louis, was installed in the courthouse around the turn of the century. No accurate records could be found to pinpoint the date. According to Kennedy, the clock is like a Rolls Royce, "it will last forever." It had stopped because the gears were dirty and the motor had burned out. The only problem that now exists is if the power supply should be cut off. In a case such as this, the clock would have to be taken apart and reset by hand. To solve this problem, Kennedy, who will graduate from Eastern this month and leave the area, is building a power supply for the clock that will automatically keep it running the case of a power failure. With this innovation, the clock should run perfectly for almost 10 years without any attention at all, Kennedy feels.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — For the second time in a month, a judge has sentenced a man to prison because his attitude toward state and federal laws made it unlikely that he would comply with the terms of his probation. Carl Maxine Hubbartt, 62, whose last known address was 309 S. 21st St., Mattoon, received a three-year sentence Monday for a conviction of possession of a vehicle with altered identification number. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller said Hubbartt made the sentencing "terribly difficult" because of his continued attitude that laws don't apply to him. "I suggest that this defendant is of unusual character," Assistant State's Attorney John Greenwood said. "He is part of a subculture or group that has its own way of thinking that they are not under the jurisdiction of the laws of Illinois." Hubbartt, who served as his own attorney, had little to say during the hearing but twice announced "all liability discharged" and referred to a lack of jurisdiction.

