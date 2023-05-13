100 years ago,

May 13, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Lake Land College is ready to add to its adult education lineup as the Mattoon school district discontinues its oversight of the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center. "We stand ready to merge the programs and go for the funding," LLC President Bob Luther told the Mattoon school board Tuesday. Luther and Susan Flessner, the associate dean for workforce training, outlined Lake Land's adult ed programs and fielded a series of questions on how a merged program would operate. The questions include whether two separate, Mattoon-based adult ed programs can survive in the long term, and whether Unit 2 is the appropriate administrative body...CHARLESTON — While several Coles County Board members said they felt members' pay should be increased, the board voted against an increase at its meeting Tuesday. The board rejected on a 7-4 vote a proposal to raise the annual salary of $3,600 where it's been since 1992, by $135 a year. Those he ultimately voted against the raise, board Chairman Eugene Bauer brought forth the proposal, saying he wanted discussion to take place. He said the county's government is like a "multimilliondollar corporation" that the board has to operate. Many members take time out from their regular jobs to attend board meetings and serve on committees, he added. "What are they paid? Peanuts," Bauer said...ARCOLA — America's beloved Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls will return to the Midwest as Arcola hosts the 1998 Raggedy Ann and Andy Festival. The two-day festival will include a parade, an entertainment carnival that will include a petting zoo, games, children's rides and an appearance by Johnny Gruelle, who is a descendant of the creator of the Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. Gruelle is an Arcola native and will be coming home along with his family from North Carolina said Barbara Mitchell, manager of the Historic Depot located in downtown Arcola...TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Board Tuesday met in executive session, then recommended the Janesville nuisance issue be turned over to the state's attorney for further action. The issue regarding property owned by Brad White of Janesville, formerly of Arcola, was brought before county board for the first time last August by Janesville residents. Residents in the community have been asking that some action be taken by county officials in an attempt to force white to clean up the property he owns. Some of the concerns previously addressed included a partially burned home, abandoned vehicles on the property and tall weeds which they believe are unsightly and unhealthy to neighbors. In addition the residents have safety concerns about wells which are not properly covered. State's Attorney Millard Everhart said he would review various complaints and the reports of the county health department before making a decision about taking further action...MATTOON — Bob Lockart will return to Mattoon for his second go around as varsity basketball coach. As expected, the Mattoon School Board selected Effingham's Lockart to take over as the Green Wave's head coach Tuesday night. "I'm excited," Lockart said. "I'm looking forward to it." Lockart brings a solid resume to the table. He has a a career record of 244 wins and 191 losses, including a 56-50 record at Mattoon from 1987 through 1991. Lockart will be teaching science at Mattoon...MATTOON — Lettie Tays was elected Woman of the Year for 1998 at the April meeting of the Pegtown Chapter of the American Business Womens Association. A member since 1989, Tays is currently president and has held numerous chairmanships and officers which perfect attendance for nine years. She has been employed at Central National Bank for 40 years and received the 110 percent outstanding customer service award in 1997.