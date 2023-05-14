100 years ago,

May 14, 1923

CHARLESTON — The Charleston plant of the Brown Shoe Factory has been in operation for forty-four months, during which time the employees have received $1,253,573 in wages, according to an official report. The great factory began operations in September, 1919, having sixteen employees for the first week of operation, but now the plant employs 570 persons. One of the requirements made by the Chamber of Commerce was for the shoe corporation to guarantee the payment of a $1,000,000 payroll the first ten years the factory would be in operation in Charleston, an average of $100,000 a year. The company met the requirement and guarantee by paying more than the stipulated amount named in the contract by more that $250,000 in the first forty-four months of the 120 months company had in which to fulfill its agreement, and average of over $340,000 a year...TERRE HAUTE — Guerrilla warfare of whisky runners and moonshiners which has been smoldering in and around Terre Haute for several weeks burst into flame yesterday afternoon when Harry Murphy, 35 years old, a faction leader in the underworld and a former Terre Haute policeman, was shot and killed by William Evans, 40 years old, a member of an opposing whisky ring, during a pistol duel in the soft drink place of William Arkwright, 607 Lafayette Ave.. Immediately following the killing Evans gave himself up to the police and was later sent to jail charged with murder. It is known that up to several weeks ago Evans and Murphy worked together in the transportation of large quantities of illicit whisky to and from Terre Haute. Recently the two men broke up the partnership over an alleged "doublecross" in which Evans was reputed to have swindled Murphy out of a large amount of money. Following the break Murphy announced to several of his friends that he was going to "get" Evans. When he entered the Arkwright place the shooting began, Murphy being killed.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Fighters Association has submitted an extensive proposal to the city council calling on the council to approve a 10 percent pay increase for fire department personnel and set up a percentage raise for men with over five years service up to and including 20 years. The sweeping proposal by the association, the first comprehensive salary proposal made by any city department this year, calls for the salary of the fire chief to be increased from $9,960 a year to $10,824. The assistant chief or battalion chief would $9,900 under the proposal, compared to the present salary of $9,000...CHARLESTON — A host of dignitaries were onhand to witness the grand opening and formal dedication of the No. 2 Charleston Fire Station Sunday afternoon. Charleston Mayor Bob Hickman and former commissioner Leonard Durham cut the ribbon to open the fire station. Charleston city commissioner Dan Thornburgh acted as master of ceremonies. The national anthem was sung by five members of the Eastern Illinois University concert choir. Among some of the features in the new fire station are a lounge, complete with color television, kitchen area, sleeping area, and bay area where the trucks are kept.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The school district gets a new employee next year, though it doesn't have to pay any salary or benefits. A uniformed Mattoon police officer is to be assigned to the district as part of the "community-oriented" police program promoted with the help of a federal grant. Police Chief Dave O'Dell outlined the proposal to the Mattoon school board Tuesday, saying the program comes not because of any particular problems, but rather to prevent problems and promote goodwill between students and the department. Similar programs have proven to be effective in other communities, O'Dell said. The officer will be a veteran, not one of the new hires, O'Dell said. He asked the district to provide office space, a telephone and a desk. O'Dell said the program should serve as a deterrent as the officer builds rapport with students in the buildings. "This is not about arresting people, this is not about hassling people and this is not about creating problems," he said.

