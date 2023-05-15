100 years ago,

May 15, 1923

MATTOON — Out of 102 fire calls, 21 of which were false alarms, for the fiscal year ending April 30, a total of 31 fires were caused by sparks flying on shingled roofs, according to the report of Fire Chief Weaver to the city council. This number makes a figure of 38 percent of the 81 fires to be attributed to sparks catching fire on roofs made of wood shingles. In the report, the chief recommends that an ordinance be passed prohibiting the use of wood shingles for roofs within the city limits. Sparks on shingled roofs caused 31 fires, and the fires of unknown origin numbered 10. Other causes of the lesser number of fires were locomotive sparks, oil stoves, electric wires, spontaneous combustion lightning, children with matches and defective auto wiring.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Hubert H. Aleshire, 57, announced today that he is resigning as acting superintendent of the Mattoon Water Department "since I cannot operate under the present commissioner (Richard Kiger) and management" of the water department. Kiger replaced former Commissioner Ernest Lorenz as head of the water department when he officially took office earlier this month. Before going out of office, Lorenz presided over a water board meeting in which the board voted to recommend that the new city council employ Aleshire as permanent superintendent during its first meeting in May. The water board made the recommendation subject to the approval of Kiger. Kiger, however, said he wanted at least 60 days to decide whether or not to retain Aleshire as permanent superintendent. Kiger requested the delay on the grounds that he did not know Aleshire, what his qualifications were or if he (Aleshire) had the capacity to be a good manager. In requesting the delay, Kiger said he was concerned over the low morale among employees in the water department and the apparent conflict that existed between many employees and Aleshire.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Was a Mattoon police officer right to stop a pickup truck with the three suspects in the murder of Shane Ellison though the stop took place outside that city's limits? Also, were the officer's reasons for making the stop legitimate? Those questions are at the center of a legal argument concerning whether anything police obtained, including a suspect's arrest, because of the traffic stop was obtained legally. Steve Ryan, the attorney representing Charles C. Drum on charges that he murdered Ellison on Jan. 4, 1997, is attacking the traffic stop. It helped to lead to the arrest of Drum and two other suspects, though the stop itself wasn't related to the killing...CHARLESTON — Ten buildings will receive Certificates of Merit next week at the annual Coles County Historic Preservation Awards program. Certificates of Merit will go to: Tim Genta for continued preservation of the house at 3801 Western. Ave., Mattoon; Keith Summers for continued preservation of the commercial building at 1607 Broadway Ave., Mattoon; Richard and Rebecca Sanderfer for façade improvement of the General Store at 513 Seventh St., Charleston; Sallie and Dan Cougill for restoration of the front porch on their house at 935 Sixth Street, Charleston; Viola, Jerry and Julene Halsey for continued maintenance of their round barn in Hutton Township; The Charleston Township Cemetery Committee for restoration efforts at the Old City Cemetery, Charleston; The Charleston Old City Cemetery Committee for restoration efforts at the Old City Cemetery, Charleston; The Coles County Genealogical Society for restoration efforts at the Old City Cemetery, Charleston; Roger and Ann Beck for continued maintenance of their Italianate house in Charleston, a local historic landmark; and The Depot, for façade improvement of the commercial building at 722 Jackson Ave., Charleston.