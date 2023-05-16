100 years ago,

May 16, 1923

MATTOON — Harry Hannah, who has served as city attorney during the last two years, or during the administration of George Kizer, was summarily removed from that office on Tuesday evening by Mayor Ozee, after the city council, by a vote of 10 to 4, had refused confirmation of C.H. Douglas as city attorney to succeed Hannah. Mayor Ozee instructed Clerk Elliott to read the following as his reasons for summarily removing Mr. Hannah from office: "As soon as you rejected Mr. Andrews, my first appointment for city attorney, he directed me to withdraw his name from your consideration and today placed in my hands the communication which I read to you this evening. I then called you together last evening to talk over the matter of city attorney with you and offered to waive Mr. Andrews, my personal choice, and consider someone else. I was led to believe by your attitude then, and your action tonight has confirmed my belief, that you would not confirm anyone but Mr. Hannah, the present city attorney. I had hoped that you would confirm someone else and not compel me to make public one of the main reasons why I desire to make a change in that office."

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A Mattoon man pleaded innocent and demanded a jury trial Tuesday in Coles County Circuit Court to charges of maintaining an unlicensed mobile home park. Bernard Nale, 46, of 1213 Marshall, is alleged to have established, maintained, conducted and operated a mobile home park between 3rd and 4th streets north of Shelby in Mattoon, without obtaining a license from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Nale, who contends the facility is not a trailer park, was released on a $1,000 recognizance bond...HUMBOLDT — Martin Parkhust, Humboldt Township supervisor, claimed today that the $4,500 the township paid his predecessor, John Reece, for work on the Humboldt Town Hall was too high. Parkhust was also critical of the fact that the work was done by Reece, who was township supervisor at the time. Reece was defeated in a bid for re-election to the post in April by Parkhurst. Parkhurst said he thought it was a conflict of interest for Reece to do the work on the township hall. The township board of auditors authorized Reece to put two bathrooms in the town hall, tear out two old bathrooms and replace the bracing under the main floor of the building. The first check to Reece was dated June 24. The last check was dated March 3. In January, Township Clerk Carter Cuppy went on a three-month vacation in Florida. Cuppy said he left checks with his signature on them so that Reece could pay the township bills while Cuppy was absent. During Cuppy's absence, Reece cashed several checks. When Parkhurst took office and received the township financial records, he received two sheets of yellow tablet paper on which Reece had written the hours he reported he worked. Parkhurst contends that the 917 hours that Reece took to complete the work on the town hall was too long. Reece charged the township $5 per hour.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Democratic candidate Carolyn Brown Hodge and state Rep. Dale Righter disagree on the message sent by a Righter vote this week on legislation related to mega hog farms. Hodge, Righter's November opponent, says Righter turned his back on family farmers and environmental concerns in favor of corporate interests. Righter said his opposition to the bill is a vote for family farmers. Righter said the bill he voted against increases fees about five times, has unreasonable environmental language and requires cash or credit up front...CHARLESTON — A business owner has filed a motion claiming that the Illinois Tort Immunity Act does not shield the city from being liable for a sewer backup he claims damaged his store last year. Ira Barrett, the owner of Token's, 407 Lincoln Ave., seeks more than $50,000 in compensation for damages that resulted from the backup on Aug. 9, 1997. The city's defenses claim five provisions of the Tort Immunity Act will provide a defense against the allegations in Barrett's suit.