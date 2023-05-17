100 years ago,
May 17, 1923
MATTOON — As soon as the cold and rainy weather spell ceases, Mattoon parks will be taken advantage of by men, women and children in the same way as heretofore. All the parks in the city are being put into shape, to receive park enthusiasts as soon as weather permits. The three parks under supervision of the city park board, Peterson Park, Allison-Cunningham Park and Central Park and Lytle Park, under the supervision of the township park board, will be the scene of much festivity during the summer months. New flower beds have been set in Central Park, the grass being cut and trees and shrubbery are being trimmed. In the twenty-two acres of Peterson Park, everything is being arranged for the enjoyment of the people. The free tourist camp will be situated at the southeast corner and here will be fireplaces, benches and water facilities...MATTOON — During the fiscal year ending April 30, 1923, the Mattoon Public Library circulated a total of 65,348 volumes. In the month of January, when its circulation was the largest, 6,647 volumes were circulated, according to the annual report made by the librarian to the city council. The month of May, 1922, was the lowest on record, showing only a total of 4,280 volumes circulated. There are now 10,890 volumes in the library. The additions made during the year were 618 volumes. Volumes lost by being worn out and not being returned numbered 288...MATTOON — The T.A. Wolfe shows, on the Hogue lots, entrance at Thirteenth street, were well attended last night. All joined in the spirit of the occasion. They streamed into the long line of shows, with their glittering, golden fronts. They took to the rides, which embrace everything "rideable" that is safe and popular, just as the shows present programs that are varied and clean. With the Wolfe shows you find touches of the dramatic, acrobatic, musical, terpsichorean; in short, one sees theater, circus, musical comedy, polite dancing, and every form of entertainment that is moral and fit for families and home ones.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — "Unofficial" word that all funding for the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center will end June 30 has been received by Mattoon School Superintendent Ray Lane and the Board of Education. Al Sherline, director of the center said today that the "center will apparently close" on June 30. The Mattoon center is part of a statewide network of some 20 full-time adult education centers as well as numerous night programs which are funded by state and federal appropriations. According to Sherline, reasons for the termination of the funds can be traced primarily to "the change in philosophy of the Nixon Administration toward the so-called social programs, in that the administration feels that the individual states should take over most of the responsibility for such programs."...NEOGA — The badly decomposed body of a man believed to be Lloyd Francis Craig, 26, of Mattoon was discovered at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a field three miles south of Neoga. "We didn't get a positive identification of the body," Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hiles said today. Hiles said the body was taken to Mattoon Memorial Hospital for X-ray to help with identification and discovering a cause of death. Hiles said the "family was satisfied by the homemade ring, wallets, Army papers, pictures and cigarette wallet," that it was the body of Lloyd Craig. Hiles said the body was discovered by a woman disking the field. "They found him on a farm belonging to John Elston. He had rented it to his brother and his brother's wife." According to Hiles, Craig had been missing since Feb. 2. "He had a little traffic problem in Cumberland County. The sheriff had taken out after him.
25 years ago, 1998
No paper, Sunday.
