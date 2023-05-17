MATTOON — As soon as the cold and rainy weather spell ceases, Mattoon parks will be taken advantage of by men, women and children in the same way as heretofore. All the parks in the city are being put into shape, to receive park enthusiasts as soon as weather permits. The three parks under supervision of the city park board, Peterson Park, Allison-Cunningham Park and Central Park and Lytle Park, under the supervision of the township park board, will be the scene of much festivity during the summer months. New flower beds have been set in Central Park, the grass being cut and trees and shrubbery are being trimmed. In the twenty-two acres of Peterson Park, everything is being arranged for the enjoyment of the people. The free tourist camp will be situated at the southeast corner and here will be fireplaces, benches and water facilities...MATTOON — During the fiscal year ending April 30, 1923, the Mattoon Public Library circulated a total of 65,348 volumes. In the month of January, when its circulation was the largest, 6,647 volumes were circulated, according to the annual report made by the librarian to the city council. The month of May, 1922, was the lowest on record, showing only a total of 4,280 volumes circulated. There are now 10,890 volumes in the library. The additions made during the year were 618 volumes. Volumes lost by being worn out and not being returned numbered 288...MATTOON — The T.A. Wolfe shows, on the Hogue lots, entrance at Thirteenth street, were well attended last night. All joined in the spirit of the occasion. They streamed into the long line of shows, with their glittering, golden fronts. They took to the rides, which embrace everything "rideable" that is safe and popular, just as the shows present programs that are varied and clean. With the Wolfe shows you find touches of the dramatic, acrobatic, musical, terpsichorean; in short, one sees theater, circus, musical comedy, polite dancing, and every form of entertainment that is moral and fit for families and home ones.