100 years ago,

May 18, 1923

MAGNET — About 10,000 cubic yards of earth have already been removed in the excavation work being done on the Magnet hill reduction. The new project, which commenced April 1, is expected to be completed by December 1, as scheduled. A distance of 6.31 miles, from a point south of Etna to a point north of Magnet, will be cut through. At the highest place there is a 22-foot grade. The entire project necessitates the removal of 700,000 cubic yard of earth. Preliminary operations, such as surveying and getting materials on the ground, started April 1, but it was not until May 1 that operations were begun with the dragline apparatus which is a new thing in the engineering field. The dragline apparatus is similar to a dredge boat, and is unlike the steam shovel in that it is situated on top of the grade and works from the bottom of the grade. This apparatus has been in use only a little over a year, and it represents an expenditure of over $40,000.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A former manager of the Coles County Airport charged today that the airport authority terminated a verbal agreement permitting him to sell aircraft at the airport in order to eliminate competition for Co-Air, Inc., a flying service. The charge was leveled by Lowell R. Mertel of 404 Wabash, president of Mertel's Midwest Aircraft Sales, Inc. Mertel also charged that the airport authority has "also shown a conflict of interest" because of the fact that the assistant manager of the airport is an employee of Co-Air...CHARLESTON — Michale and Melody Frost of 1001 1/2 N. 12th, Mattoon, pleaded innocent in Coles County Circuit Court Thursday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and demanded a jury trial. The Mattoon Couple is charged in connection with the death of two-year-old Toby Christopher Bradley, Mrs. Frost's child by a previous marriage. Circuit Judge Ralph Pearman set trial for June 18 at 9:30 a.m. A bond reduction from $15,000 to $2,500 was granted. The couple was denied recognizance bond. The charge alleges that on March 13 the couple "acting in a reckless manner, did perform an act likely to cause death or great bodily harm to Toby Christopher Bradley, in that the struck the infant about the body and extremities, thereby causing his death."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Avoid worldly teachings and focus on the important things in life, U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard told Mattoon High School students at baccalaureate Sunday afternoon. As a politician, the five-term congressman said he struggles, as the students will struggle, with the teaching to be in the world, but not of the world. He recalled that when he first went to the Illinois Senate, he was told the most important thing is to be electable, to win the next election. But Poshard told the students there are more important things. His talk focused on Biblical principles for the students to use as they move to another phase in life. "To be the master of all, be the servant of all," Poshard said. "To be the ruler of all, be the servant of all. That is a totally different concept from what the world teaches us."...CHARLESTON — Between them, Dale and Julene Alexander have 65 years of teaching experience. And, when the popular teachers, who are retiring this year, clear their desks and leave their classrooms on May 29, things will never be quite the same. The change will be particularly obvious at Charleston High School where Dale Alexander has been a teacher for 29 years and where his sense of humor and sense of the ridiculous are legend. Mrs. Alexander is retiring after teaching sixth grade for 25 years at Jefferson Elementary School. Both admit to feeling a little sad about leaving, but at the same time, are counting the days to the freedom to do whatever they wish on an everyday basis. "I'm going to work in my hard, play golf, fish, and torture that woman," Alexander said, with a nod toward his wife, who fully expects to be the brunt of the Alexander humor.

