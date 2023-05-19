100 years ago,

May 19, 1923

ASSUMPTION — Armed posses today are scattered in all directions out of this city in search of several bandits who early today dynamited the safe in the post office here, obtained $400 in cash and $1,200 in stamps and escaped after terrorizing the entire community. The explosion almost completely wrecked the post office and money was scattered about the floor. One registered letter was missing. According to the witnesses, the bandits scattered throughout the village prior to blowing the safe. Two of the men were posted at the telephone exchange to prevent an alarm being sounded by the operator, while others imprisoned the night watchman in a building while their confederates looted the post officer. Fully twenty-five shots were fired at random by the bandits to terrorize the citizens of the town and to keep them from interfering. The men escaped in an automobile heading toward St. Louis...CHARLESTON — The news regarding the prospects of getting a hard road from Charleston to Paris was received joyfully in this city. Coles County has had such little encouragement in hard roads matters, let alone any substantial results, that people have gotten somewhat skeptical. But it can be said with all truth that one reason Coles County has not gotten more has been that when the highway authorities have been considering development in this section the different localities have fought each other, and there has been trouble about getting right of way, which the highway department has repeatedly given as the reason why work was being held up.

50 years ago, 1973

DANVILLE — Donald Walker, president of the A.J. Walker Co. of Mattoon, was fined $5,000 and given a one-year term of probation Friday in U.S. District Court at Danville on a charge of bid rigging and collusive bidding in the construction of Interstate 74. The A.J. Walker Co. was also fined $25,000. The company was one of 13 defendants, nine companies and four officials, that were indicted by a federal grand jury last December...MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro announced today that Warren Van Praag of Decatur, consulting engineers for the city, will conduct a study in connection with a proposed project calling for the construction of a new water tower near Lake Land College. The water tower is needed, said the mayor, to increase water pressure to the college and other developments in the area. The cost of the study will be assumed by the city. The eventual cost of constructing the water tower is expected to be divided between the city, Lake Land College, and property owners along south U.S. 45 near the Interstate 57 interchange.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Through Shawn C. Majors said he was sorry for causing the death of Cheryl McRill, "his remorse seems rather self-centered." Circuit Judge Ashton Waller made that assessment of Majors Monday in sentencing him to 45 years in prison for the May 1, 1997, drowning of the Neoga woman in Lake Paradise near Mattoon. During a trial in March, a jury found Majors, 27, Lot 21 Lake Land Mobile Estates, Mattoon, guilty of first-degree murder charges in connection with McRill's death. On Monday, Majors used his opportunity to make a statement to Waller to ask for leniency and say he didn't feel he should have been found guilty of murder. "I never intended or planned her death," he said. "It was an accident I wish never happened. I never even realized she was hurt until it was too late." But State's Attorney Steve Ferguson called Majors' statement unbelievable and noted his criminal history that began as a juvenile and included earlier prison sentences.