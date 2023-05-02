100 years ago,

May 2, 1923

NEWTON — Sheriff Ky Jones, assisted by Grover McClane and Dallas Woodard, loaded a motor truck at the south courthouse door on Monday forenoon with a distilling outfit discovered at the home of Elmer Smith in the Grandville-Hunt City Township line vicinity last fall, and by order of the court poured the liquor out and destroyed the vessels and machinery that had been taken from his possession. The location of the destruction was at the dump near the Faller mill at the Embarras river. The material destroyed included a 50 gallon still, four five gallon jugs of mash, two five gallon cans of mal, five quarts of wine, one pint of "white mule," and a six burner heater ... PARIS — The mystery of the death of Charles Dalrymple of Terre Haute, brother of Mrs. Howard Piper of Paris, was cleared up today when Charles Johnson, 17 years old, formerly of Chrisman, confessed to pushing Dalrymple off the trestle at Hopkinsville, Ky., several weeks ago, and that after his death he robbed him of $125.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro received some cheering news Tuesday night during the Mattoon City Council meeting from Charles West of 1609 Piatt, a long-time watchdog of the council. West, who has closely scrutinized the activities of Mattoon's city councils for many years, told the mayor: "You have got three lawyers on the council this time. If you can't run it right this time, you should leave town." West was referring to the fact that newly elected commissioners James Bennett and Richard Kiger are both lawyers. The third lawyer West was referring to is City Atty. Joseph Spitz. During the council caucus, which is regularly held before the regular council meeting, Dettro said he believed the new council should discuss controversial issues during the regular meeting, not in caucus ... MATTOON — Roy G. "Sparky" Sparks, 47, of 2801 Marshall was named Mattoon fire chief Tuesday night by the city council. Sparks replaces Lawrence Metzelaars, who has been working for the state as an arson investigator since Jan. 1. Sparks, a 25-year veteran of the department, will earn $9,840 a year as fire chief. He moved up from the position of assistant fire chief, which pays $9,000 a year.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man, who just four years ago started to learn to read, was presented in Chicago with a Spotlight on Achievement award for his literacy accomplishments. Richard Farris, 59, was chosen as one of the ten award winners in Illinois. The award is sponsored by the secretary of state's office, Metropolitan Band Group and the Illinois Literacy Foundation. Farris said the reason he had not learned to read was that he dropped out of school when he was 15 years old. Farris, who is from a family of 14, said he had to go to work to support his brothers and sisters. People throughout Farris's adult life tried to get him to learn to read, but he said he would not listen. Farris said a friend told him about an adult literacy program called Project PAL (Partnership in Adult Literacy). Farris credits his teacher, Marilyn Wuersch of Charleston, with helping and encouraging him. He now enjoys reading, especially the Bible, and likes to write poems ... CHARLESTON — Local businesses may benefit if a proposed bus service for EIU students becomes a reality. In student elections last week, there was overwhelming support for the idea of a bus service to connect the campus to the square and other key retail areas. The proposed route would run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., starting at Carman Hall on the south side of the campus, going down Seventh Street, to the square, over to Sixth Street, to Walker's Super Saver Foods, Wal-Mart and then back to campus. Many students have also expressed an interest in a weekend service that would go to Mattoon locations such as the Showplace 8 movie theater, Student Body President Kim Harris said.

20 big artists who played at Eastern Illinois University 🎶 The 5th Dimension Kool and the Gang Bachman Turner Overdrive The Carpenters Creedence Clearwater Revisited Ciara Counting Crows Goo Goo Dolls Howie Day Commodores Cheap Trick James Brown REO Speedwagon Ted Nugent Kansas Aerosmith James Taylor Sly and the Family Stone Foreigner Styx