100 years ago,

May 20, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

DECATUR — William Bradley Kirchner murdered three Atwood people in August because he needed money to pay a drug debt, Douglas County prosecutors told a jury Tuesday. Kirchner spent Aug. 7 in and around Atwood trying to sell crack cocaine, Douglas County States Attorney Diane Sipich said during her opening statement. He also was smoking crack, she said. When he apparently couldn't find a buyer, she said, he took a knife from the home of a friend and disappeared for an hour. The next day, Charles Brewer, 69, his wife Doris, 66, and their daughter Bonnie, 37, were found murdered in their farmhouse in Garrett Township, northeast of Atwood. There was no money in Charles Brewer's wallet or both Brewer women's purses when investigators arrived. In his opening statement, however, defense attorney Kevin Nolan said he was proud to be defending his client, who Nolan said was given up to investigators by a group of "nefarious characters, drug users and criminals."...MATTOON — High winds knocked out power and traffic signals, brought down trees and sent people scurrying for cover Tuesday night. Weather spotters saw tornados and "rotation" in the skies northwest of Mattoon, prompting activation of the city's tornado warning system about 8:45 p.m. No reports of tornado touchdowns came in Mattoon, but there was scattered damage, including in and around the gymnasium at Mattoon High School. The storm also damaged some rural areas, particularly areas around Cooks Mills...CHARLESTON — The City Council voted Tuesday to enter into an agreement with an Indianapolis firm that will coordinate Charleston's economic planning with planning efforts in Mattoon and Charleston. Mayor Dan Cougill said the city's contract specifies what type of work the planning firm, Pflum, Klusmeier and Gehrum, will do and mandates that its services cost less than $68,896...CHARLESTON — Two people, one a Coles County resident, face indictments accusing them of conspiring to have a vehicle stolen so one of them wouldn't have to make lease payments for it. A grand jury earlier this month returned charges of theft, vehicle theft conspiracy and insurance fraud against Michael Galioto, 33, Mattoon, and Laura Krpan, 29, of Du Quoin. State's Attorney Steve Ferguson said Galioto arranged to have the vehicle disposed of; Krpan didn't want to complete the lease terms because it would have cost more than the vehicle was worth. Krpan's business was making the payments on a 1995 GMC Jimmy sports utility vehicle that another woman leased from a dealership in Lincolnwood in the Chicago area, Ferguson said. Krpan was making the payments because the woman, who isn't suspected of being part of the conspiracy, agreed to let her use it for her business, Ferguson explained. Krpan arranged with Galioto to dispose of the vehicle and it "disappeared," he added, though he wouldn't elaborate. The charges against the two allege that Galioto arranged for it to be stolen...WINDSOR — More than 215 students at Windsor High School donated $731.16 in spare change to the Leukemia Society of America's Pasta for Pennies Campaign. The campaign was sponsored by the Olive Garden Italian Restaurants to raise funds for the Leukemia Society...MATTOON — A proposed Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative Substation along Old State Road is designed to facilitate expansion of the system that serves more than 8000 customers. The co-op has about 1.5 acres for the development west of South Ninth Street on the South Side of Old State Road. Dale Kuhn, the co-op's general manager, said the substation will facilitate growth in the area that is zoned for industrial and commercial developments.