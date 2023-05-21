100 years ago,

May 21, 1923

MAGNET — Work of cutting down the Magnet Hill has been somewhat delayed of late on account of the inability of the contractor to get materials as fast as they are needed. In order to bring the earth that is being cut away from the Magnet hill to fill the cut a distance of 3.3 miles between Paradise crossing and Etna it is necessary to extend a trestle through the cut from the point where excavations are being made. Until the trestle is constructed as far as is needed, work of excavating from the hill will be delayed. Lumber from southwestern points in Illinois is now overdue, due to recent rains in the section from where this lumber was to come...CHARLESTON — Alleging that he had taken the revolver as security for a loan of five dollars to another, William Newland of Charleston tried to evade a charge of carrying concealed weapons in Judge Gibler's court Sunday morning. Newland was arrested Saturday night when he and a companion persisted in being boisterous on the streets. A .32 caliber revolver was found on Newland. When arraigned before Judge Gibler, Newland said as he was taking an interurban car from Charleston to Mattoon, a friend accosted him for a loan of five dollars, and gave him the revolver as security. The judge was not convinced, however, and Newland was fined $25 and costs. Newland paid the fine.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Judge Harry I. Hannah, 82, of 3113 Western died at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital at 5:30 p.m. A prominent Mattoon citizen he served as an assistant attorney general of Illinois several years ago and as chief judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit from 1970 to 1972. A 1913 graduate of the University of Illinois, Judge Hannah earned his doctorate in law from the same university in 1915...MATTOON — During a bike-a-thon it's normal for most of the participants to ride bicycles. But in the recent Epsilon Sigma Alpha bike-a-thon to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one participant decided to run the 15-mile course. Bill McCune, 16, of 114 Westview, a student of Mattoon High School, came in 11th among the 61 bicyclists. A distance runner at school, Bill was sponsored in the event by the Mattoon Senior Citizens Group. Oscar Mitchell, the group's treasurer, said, "We are too old to ride ourselves but want to do something for those sick children." Bill was a little tired and had a few blisters to show for his long run, but was happy to have earned the money for a good cause...HILLSBORO — Charles Pier, whose house was leveled when a small plane crashed into it and exploded, said afterwards that at first he was upset over losing his home, "until I stopped to think that my whole family might have been in there." The occupants of the plane were killed in the crash Saturday. State police identified them as the pilot, Sylvester "Sonny" Burdell of Litchfield and his cousin, Charles Burdell of Hillsboro. The plane, a Cessna 150, took off from the Litchfield Airport about two hours before the crash. According to witnesses, the plane apparently was circling very low to the ground before it wen into a short turn and crashed into Pier's house in Schram City, a small community just east of Hillsboro in Montgomery County.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Storm winds Tuesday night peeled back part of the roof membrane on the Mattoon High School gym and sent a tree from a city boulevard onto a home at 2809 Richmond Ave. The storm also brought down power lines, upended several trees and left debris scattered through parts of the Mattoon area. Weather spotters reported funnel clouds north of Mattoon at 8:38 p.m. prompting ESDA officials to sound the warning sirens and send 100 or so high school band members and parents at an awards ceremony into the restrooms at Peterson Park...LITCHFIELD — Fumes identified as herbicide residues from a nearby farm field sickened dozens of students and teachers at Litchfield Middle School on Wednesday. Ninety-seven people went to the hospital and the school was closed. Students and teachers began complaining of watery eyes, burning skin and breathing difficulties Wednesday morning. Officials traced the complaints to herbicides being applied to a farm field about a quarter of a mile from the school, fire Capt. David Sumter said. Brisk winds carried the residues over a football field and into the school's windows, which were open because of the hot weather.