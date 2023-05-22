100 years ago,

May 22, 1923

MATTOON — For use of his department, J.E. Portlock, chief of police, has received a new Ford touring car this week. The car was purchased by the police committee of the city council...SHELBYVILLE — An oil test well may be put down near Moweauqua if $7,500 can be raised by the citizens of that place. The Okaw Oil and Gas Company at Bethany has abandoned the well near Bethany and is seeking another location for prospecting purposes. The money now in the treasury of the company will be put in with the funds raised at Moweaqua if the citizens there decide to co-operate and take the chances.

50 years ago, 1973

DECATUR — For 132 hours and eight minutes, Barbara Buesking hung on to a 1973 model car parked near a local radio station. When she finally let go of the auto, she owned it. The unusual marathon began Wednesday morning with 25 contestants. All were required to keep two hands on the car and both feet on the ground except for a 15-minute break every 12 hours. The next-to-last contestant, Alvin Boyd, dropped out about 7:30 p.m. Monday after his doctor told him Mrs. Buesking had a much better chance of winning. The original field of contestants included two other women, one of whom took a final college exam during her first day. Boyd, a math professor, celebrated his 32nd birthday while attached to the car and used a break to compute final grades for one of his classes. Another contestant, Del Garland, was arrested by Macon County police and charged with grand theft shortly after he dropped out Friday. The police recognized him in a local newspaper picture of the contest as a man wanted in nearby Hillsboro. Mrs. Buesking went through most of the endurance contest without shoes, during a crushed toe she suffered five days before the marathon began. She spent all of her time with her hands on the trunk of the car, leaning on it at night to sleep.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — An organization that promotes rehabilitating train stations across the country listed the local Illinois Central station as one of the top 10 most endangered stations in the country. Mattoon ranked eighth on the list because it is under-utilized deteriorating structure, according to a news release from the Great American Station Foundation, which worked with the National Trust for Historic Preservation on the rankings project. City Attorney John Hefner said the City Council is interested in purchasing the station. City representatives have negotiated with representatives of the Illinois Central Railroad, but those talks are on hold now after a Canadian firm announced it is buying the IC...CHARLESTON — A traffic stop that helped lead to the arrest of the three men accused in the murder of Shane Ellison was legal, a judge has ruled. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller issued a written ruling Thursday denying a motion from the attorney representing Charles Drum that sought to have everything that resulted from the stop declared inadmissible...CHARLESTON — The major issue of contention with the clerical/technical unit contract at EIU is the amount of a wage increase, with the union and EIU each using different statistics for wage comparison. Although the clerical/technical unit is currently in the midst of a three-year contract, negotiations are being conducted for wage increases for the second and third years of the contract. The current contract, which was effective July 1, 1996, gave an across the board wage rate increase of 60 cents per hour, or 6.4 percent of the wage base, for the first year.