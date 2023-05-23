100 years ago,

May 23, 1923

MATTOON — Cutting his throat with the cover of a tin can, Pasqualle Patit attempted suicide in his cell in the city jail about ten o'clock Tuesday night. He will recover. Patit is the laborer who was arrested Saturday when found with a revolver in his possession. Dick Redman, who was in the same cell with Patit, said that he saw him tinkering with a tin can in an attempt to take off one of its ends. Then Patit got down on his knees, and, turning is back to Redman, he drew the ragged edge of the tin across his neck. "Earlier in the night he kept on saying that he was going to kill himself before the other fellow did," Redman said today. "He would jump up and look out the top of the cell and would holler, 'See, they're coming after me, those fellows from St. Louis.' After he cut himself, he turned around to me, patted me on the back and said, 'Good-bye Dick; I'm going.' I saw the blood on his neck and then hollered for help." Patit was taken to the hospital. Attendants this morning said that Patit would recover. Although the cut was deep, they said, it did not touch the jugular vein....WINDSOR — Roy Spencer recently put up a good woven wire fence around his farm. On Friday night someone armed with heavy pliers or snips cut every strand of the fence in seven or eight different places.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Hopes were still running high that at least part of the programs at the Adult Education Center could be salvaged at a special meeting of the Mattoon Board of Education Tuesday night. Ray Lane, superintendent of schools, and the board members expressed disappointment that funds for the center from federal level had been stopped. Al Sherline, director of the center, said, "It's a disgrace in my opinion that a program as worthwhile as this could be terminated. I feel that the only reason for the funds being stopped was that the proper information was not fed to Washington D.C. by Springfield officials. If the federal government is serious about eliminating the welfare problem, this just doesn't make sense."...CHARLESTON — Gilbert Fite, EIU president, said Tuesday that the outlook for the university next year is "pretty grim." He said that the university had very little hope of an increase in the student body and that the budget for next year could be "disastrous." His remarks were made in a talk to the Charleston Rotary Club in EIU's student union building. According to Fite, Eastern's enrollment dropped from 8,800 in 1971 to to 8,600 in 1972. He said that the school is "trying hard" to maintain the current student level.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The vacant TruServe distribution center was purchased Friday by a company with Casey connections. Consolidated Technology, a sister company of Casey Tool and Machine, will be located in the TruServ building on Charleston's north side. Jim Yates of Charleston is the founder and owner of Consolidated Technology and also operates Casey Tool Works. He has been in business since 1973. The building was purchased for $2.9 million...MATTOON — Maj. Gen. John Phipps will be signing copies of his new book, "Citizen Soldier," at the Mattoon Public Library. Phipps will be in uniform for those wanting pictures. The project started as an effort by Phipps to write down for his grandchildren stories and experiences from his life." The 311-page book has sections on the Phipps family, on his military experience and on the extensive world travel by Phipps and his wife, Pauline.

Cities with the most military families Cities With the Most Military Families The share of active duty military members has been declining Fewer active duty military personnel are parents than a decade ago Hawaii _ Alaska residents are most likely to live in military homes Small and midisze metros with the most military families 15. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY 14. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 12. New Orleans-Metairie, LA 11. Kansas City, MO-KS 10. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL 8. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 7. Tucson, AZ 6. Jacksonville, FL 5. Richmond, VA 4. Oklahoma City, OK 3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA 1. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC