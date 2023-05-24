MATTOON — The Journal Gazette has received from Senator J.R. Hamilton and Representative Robert Howard the following telegram: "Charleston and Mattoon road contract will be let immediately and built this year." This is certainly good news to the people of Mattoon and Charleston and the intervening territory and it is to be hoped that there will be no delay in letting the contract and building the road. Probably there is no road in this section of the state, at least none in this county, that will carry more traffic than the Mattoon-Charleston road after it is built. It is generally understood that the plans of the state highway department will call for a road paralleling the Big Four road on the north side of that road, the new road beginning at the Monroe crossing corner east of this city, where the present paved road turns north. The new road will parallel the Big Four to the overhead bridge west of Charleston and will from that point follow the present road into Charleston. If this plan is followed, it will be necessary for Charleston and Mattoon and the owners of land along the route and residents of Loxa to purchase the right of way from the Monroe crossing corner to the Big Four overhead bridge...MATTOON — Blueprints of plans for the erection of the new First Baptist Church at Richmond Ave. and 19th Street were received this morning at the officers of James & Shinn. Members of the congregation, headed by Rev. J.M. Lively, pastor, conducted a campaign to raise funds for the new building. Plans for the church were drawn by Charles Harris, an architect of Urbana. The contract for the erection of the church will be let soon, and work is expected to start June 15. The new church will be modern in every respect and the total cost will come to $45,000, it is estimated. The outside walls will be made of Tuxedo mat face red bright and cornices, pillars and other trimmings will be made up of Bedford stone.