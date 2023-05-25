TOLEDO — George Goodwin, aged about 19, son of Eli Goodwin of Neoga township, pleaded guilty in the court of Justice J.D. White on Sunday evening to a charge of disturbing the peace and was fined $5 and costs, amounting to a total of $8. The arrest was made by Chief E.G. Keller when young Goodwin drove his car up near the church door of the old Baptist church, where the Assembly of God congregation was holding services Sunday evening, and refused to shut his engine off upon being requested to do so...CHARLESTON — The Maple House, a hotel located in the Big Four and Clover Leaf depot district, and owned by S.W. McClelland, was sold yesterday to Hal Davis and Bert Fisher, two Frankfort, Ind. men. Possession will be given June 26. Ed Wickham of Charleston has had charge of the hotel the past year...TOLEDO — On Monday, Walter Cox of Woodbury township appeared before Justice John Grissom and swore out a search warrant against Francis Grager, who resides with his father, Frank Grager, about a mile from the Cox place. Cox claimed that a Willard battery and some automobile tools including a wrench, some tire patches, two bits, etc., has been stolen from his car last October. Goods answering the description of the Cox tools were located. Young Grager was brought to Toledo and Cox signed a complaint charging him with burglary and larceny.