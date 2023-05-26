Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

100 years ago,

May 26, 1923

MATTOON — Harry Hannah, who was summarily removed from the office of city attorney by Mayor Ozee at a regular meeting of the city council on May 15, and against whom charges of illegally taking paving moneys were preferred at that time by the mayor, was exonerated and also reinstated into that office by the city council at a special meeting held on Friday evening. The vote of exoneration and reinstatement was 12 to 2, the two negatives being Aldermen Hogue and Paxton...MATTOON — Approval of the assessment roll covering the cost of paving Western Ave. and a portion of of Twenty-First street was halted when property owners presented in city court on Friday afternoon a petition objection to the assessments which they claimed to be too high. It was outlined in the ordinance that a concrete bed be laid above the old brick pavement in such places where holes had been worn so as to acquire a uniform surface level. This improvement would necessitate an assessment of $20,500 according to an estimate made. Some of the property owners said they were not satisfied that the cost of the improvement should be so high and offered substitute paving materials that would be cheaper. Judge Craig explained that the petition was worthless as an objection, because it did not specifically state reasons for objecting to the proposed paving, and did not offer any figures to substantiate the objections.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Long trips over the Memorial Day weekend may leave you stranded in the middle of nowhere unable to buy any gasoline. Several Mattoon stations have begun rationing the supply of gasoline they have left, in the hopes they can keep supplying customers, at least partially, until the end of the month. Armstrong Phillips 66 has begun limiting each customer purchase to five gallons, in the hopes "we can take care of our local customers." Saunders Standard Station is "about out of gas," according to owner R.N. Saunders. He is presently only limiting out-of-state customers and others who are not regular customers to a $4 purchase. Westside Shell manager Wayne Hendrix said that they haven't had to begin rationing "yet." The five Sunoco stations owned by Willaredt Oil Co. are going to be cutting it "close" over the Memorial Day weekend...CHARLESTON — It all began in September 1988 with 18 faculty members, 125 students and one building on a 40-acre wooded tract near the south edge of Charleston. Today, 75 years later, Eastern Illinois University has 8,600 students, 35 major buildings, and 316 carefully landscaped acres. During the 1973-74 school year, EIU will celebrate those 75 years of service with a series of special programs and activities. Descendants of Livingston C. Lord, the first president, along with the three men who have since served as the university's chief administrative officer, are expected to be on hand for the convocation.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Alcohol Task Force will hold its last meeting tonight but its accomplishments will be felt for years to come. Chairman Lynette Drake said the task force is disbanding because the grant it was administering from the Illinois Department of Transportation has expired. The city received the grant in 1994...MATTOON — A Mattoon dentist won the grand prize, a 1998 Hyundai Accent or $8,000 cash at the Project Graduation benefit Saturday. Roger Tomlin's winning ticket was drawn by Police Chief Dave O'Dell from 300 sold at $100 each to raise money for a substance free, post-graduation party. The event, which has become an annual one, was started in 1986.

Photos: Remembering Tina Turner, 1939-2023