25 years ago, 1998DECATUR — Key witnesses who led investigators to evidence in the triple homicide of an Atwood family testified Tuesday in Macon County court. Friends and acquaintances of defendant William Bradley Kirchner, 28, of Decatur described events of Aug. 7, 1997, and the days thereafter leading to his arrest. The jury trial of Kirchner, who has been charged with the stabbing deaths of Charles Brewer, 69, his wife Doris, 66, and their daughter Bonnie, 37, at their rural home northeast of Atwood, is now in its second week. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Kirchner is found guilty. Witnesses Tuesday told how Kirchner came to their homes asking for money and inquiring about potential buyers for some crack cocaine he wanted to sell...PHOENIX, Ariz. — This question is for those more than 60 years old: Have you ever wondered what happened to those old John Deere tractors that used to chug across the farm fields of Coles County but long ago were superseded by machines of monstrous size and power that cost more than the farm used to? Some of them retire to Arizona. Sidney Guill attests to this and he shyly confirms there’s something to the old expression about taking the boy out of the country but not the country out of the boy. Thirty years ago, Guill left the greater Humboldt area, which includes Cooks Mills, Mattoon, and Charleston, for Phoenix. Five years ago he was back in Mattoon and reminiscing with friends. The subject of John Deere tractors came up. Someone mentioned that on a back lot at Dwight Schilling’s Deere dealership, surrounded by weeds and resting uneasily in forlorn isolation sat a 1940 Model H. “Well, it won’t hurt to go look at it,” Guill reasoned. And it came to pass that the tractor was soon headed for Phoenix in an Allied Van Lines 18-wheeler driven by Guill’s Phoenix neighbor John Daniels, along with two households of furniture...ASHMORE — The new owners of the local John Deere dealership received a $1 million loan through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program designed to help economic development in rural areas. Funds from the Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan Program allowed Heath’s of Ashmore to purchase the former Bill Coffey & Sons dealership on Illinois Route 16 in April. Other area businesses that have recently received such loans include Shelby County Community Services in Shelbyville and T&D Metals in Paris...CHARLESTON — Members of an EIU labor union will vote on a contract proposal Thursday. Representatives of the university and of AFSCME Council 31 came to an agreement with the help of a federal mediator last Thursday. EIU had been negotiating with the 200-member building service and food service workers’ unit since August 1997 and with the 200-member clerical/technical unit since May 1997. The union staff is recommending that the workers approve the contract.