MATTOON — Thomas Dulong escaped from the city jail Sunday night. In order to do it, he had to file or saw three half-inch steel bars and then dig a hole through the sixteen-inch brick wall of the city building, thus gaining an exit to the alley on the north side of the building. Dulong was arrested on May 5 for posing as a secret service officer. Dulong has successfully disappeared, and so far the police have no clue as to his whereabouts. Dulong made his escape while a cellmate, Tom Welch, arrested Sunday, was sleeping. Three half-inch steel bars had been sawed away, and these bars, which were about six inches in length, had possibly been used for digging away the brick wall. A mass of bricks was found in the cell. The hole made by Dulong was about eleven inches square, sufficiently large to allow his body to pass through. Welch, the cellmate who was arrested for complicity in the robbery of the S.M. Katz home on December 22, 1921, said that he did not know anything of the escape. Welch said that he had not had any sleep for four nights and that he was too tired to be aroused by any such noise. Dulong was being held in the local jail awaiting authorities from Los Angeles, who were coming to take him back to face indictment by the Los Angeles grand jury on a charge of forgery. Workmen started this morning to replace bricks in the wall....SULLIVAN — Frank Cole and wife, Mrs. Fannie Cole, were placed under arrest Friday by Sheriff Ashbrook on the charge of arson. These people have been suspected and watched for some time as the perpetrators of fires at different buildings in the Anderson addition recently. The state fire marshal was here several days making investigations in regard to the origins of the fires. During the investigations suspicions were aroused against the Coles on account of reports that Mrs. Cole entertains some strange notions and beliefs of witchcraft, which she claims is being practiced upon her cow by one of the persons, a relative, whose house was set on fire. Until suspected in connection with these fires they have been looked upon as hard working, honest, poor people.