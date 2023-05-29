MATTOON — Louis Reed Noble, 2708 Western Ave., for many years one of the most prominent residents of this city, succumbed suddenly a few minutes after nine o'clock this morning while on a business mission in the office of the Mattoon Building and Loan Association at 1519 Broadway. Mr. Noble had entered the office for the purpose of either taking some papers out of a safety deposit box or of placing some papers therein and was in the office vault hunting for his deposit box when he suddenly topped over to the floor. Miss Hazel Hayes, employed in the office, heard him fall. Hastening to the door of the vault she called to him but as he made no answer she summoned C.F. Haynes, next door. A physician also was called, Mr. Noble breathing his last a minute or two after the doctor arrived. Coroner Schilling conducted an inquiry, finding that Mr. Noble succumbed to an attack of apoplexy.

DECATUR — A forensic biologist testified Thursday in Macon County Court that human blood was found inside the handle of the weapon allegedly used to murder three members of the Brewer family northeast of Atwood. The knife was retrieved from the Kaskaskia River after Dyno Warner, 23, of Garrett reported to police he dropped it into the water. Warner told police he disposed of the knife after William Bradley Kirchner, 28, of Decatur returned it to him covered with blood. Dana Pitchford, a forensic biologist from Springfield testified she received numerous exhibits to be examined in the triple homicide. Upon initial examination of the knife and sheath, the test results for blood were negative. Pitchford then took the handle apart and tested the inside components and confirmed the presence of human blood. Under questioning by prosecutor Bob Frederick of Urbana, Pitchford said she also eliminated the possibility of animal blood...NEW YORK — Former Mattoon resident Rebecca Barrow is being honored as one of 10 master teachers who have given 30 years or more in service to the School of Arts. She is the daughter of Virginia Barrow of Mattoon and the late Cecil Barrow. Mrs. Barrow is understandably proud of her daughter. "I think it's great. Rebecca played her first major recital when she was 9, and she played by memory. When we discovered Rebecca had perfect pitch, we decided she should go all out for music. But Rebecca wanted to learn everything, not only about music, but about other subjects, too," Mrs. Barrow said. The School of Arts recently presented service awards to employees on appreciation day. This special campus for the performing arts is a branch school of the Juilliard Music School in New York City. According to a letter from the office of the chancellor, the school plans to build a pathway between the plaza area at the Commons Building and Performance Place and lay a "gold" brick there inscribed with her name. Barrow is a piano instructor at the school, located in Winston-Salem, N.C., where she teaches keyboard classes, piano theory, history, and composition.