100 years ago,

May 3, 1923

MATTOON — The coils are tightening about Thomas Dulong, pseudo-Cincinnati sleuth, arrested here Wednesday afternoon after he had caused the arrest of Robert Vetter, 17, Cincinnati boy, whom he caused to be locked up at police headquarters as a parole violator. Chief of Police Portlock, who foiled the attempt of Dulong to get out of the city with Vetter, has a telegram from the Title Insurance and Trust Company of Los Angeles, authorizing him to hold Dulong "pending receipt of instructions from the American Guaranty Company, of New York." Dulong on Wednesday, according to the chief, made a confession in which revealed himself as an impostor and confessed defrauding W.W. Wallace an attorney for an irrigation company at Los Angeles, out of $1000. Dulong, employed by Wallace, had charge of an irrigation scheme in California, with a number of workmen behind him. In his confession, the chief says, he divulged that he forged an expense account, signing Wallace's name, and got away with $1000, leaving the workers on the payroll in the lurch for their wages. In order to qualify for the job with Wallace, it was necessary for Dulong to pass himself off as a married man. He said Vetter was his son. From this youth officers got the first hint that Dulong was attempting to "put something over." Just what Dulong expected to accomplish when he caused Vetter to be locked up is a mystery to the police, who say he had nothing to gain but possible transportation of the two to Cincinnati. Chief Portlock said this morning that Dulong had among other possessions a unique device for unlocking automobiles. He carried a blackjack and an uncashed check, which will also be investigated. Vetter came here last week with Milton Bietenhortz, 18, of Cincinnati, whose right leg was crushed under a freight train in the local Big Four yards. The boy is now in Memorial Hospital. It is supposed that Dulong accompanied them.