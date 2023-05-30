Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

100 years ago,

May 30, 1923

MATTOON — Four men were injured, none seriously, however, when a scaffold at the Weaver home, 705 Marion Ave. fell this morning about eight o'clock. On the scaffold at the time it fell were James Welton, 709 Marion Ave., whose right arm was broken; Madison Williams, left heal bone broken; Jack Weaver and Al Weaver, only slightly bruised. The scaffold had been erected at the Weaver home, and the four men had mounted it and begun work about seven o'clock on shingling the roof of the house. They had been at work only about an hour when the scaffold gave way because of excess weight, and the four men were precipitated to the ground...MATTOON — Shortage of help is causing the local plant of the Brown Shoe Company to be running ten days behind in its production of shoes to fill advanced orders. Over 200 employees are needed to take care of the orders which are scheduled for the plant to fill, but on account of the shortage of labor, only 187 persons are now employed. Of this number, 110 are men and boys and the rest are women and girls. About 1,500 pairs of shoes are being turned out.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A $29,892 project to upgrade a drainage ditch which runs through Pine Acres subdivision has come under heavy fire from subdivision residents. Plans are being made to circulate a petition in the subdivision opposing the nearly completed project on the grounds that it affects the safety of children living in the area, is a health hazard, would tend to devaluate property and would lead to the erosion of roads in the subdivision. Justin Grady, director of the city's Department of Public Works, defended the project, however, saying that the object of the project is to "keep heavy rainflows in the ditch rather than on people's property." Peerless Construction Co. of Mattoon was awarded the contract for the project by the Mattoon City Council last Nov. 7...MATTOON — The liquor license of Mattoon Moose Lodge has been suspended for seven days. The Illinois Liquor Control Commission today notified city officials that the suspension had been handed down. The suspension was ordered in connection with a gambling raid conducted at the lodge by state police on July 13, 1972. Pull tabs and tipboards were seized in the raid. The lodge was assessed a $200 fine in Coles County Circuit Court after a plea of guilty to the gambling charge filed in connection with the raid.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Trials were scheduled Friday for the two former Coles County 911 officials indicted earlier this year on official misconduct charges. A grand jury in February indicted former 911 board Chairman Rex Roberts, 39, of Mattoon, and Jack Abrams, 30, of Allenville, the system's former director, on charges that they used 911 system funds for themselves. Circuit Judge Ralph Pearman said he was "a little disappointed" at the lack of organization at Friday's hearing, where scheduling the trials was one of two matters discussed...CHARLESTON — Times and distances weren't the only numbers athletes at the IHSA Boys State Track and Field Meet had to contend with Friday. With the temperature hitting 90 and humidity readings nearly has high, competitors had to beat the heat as well. Justin Eckman of the Rushville track team, who was competing in the 800 meters plus two relays, said he and his teammates tried to keep cool by drinking lots of water and staying out of sun as much as possible...CHARLESTON — Mayor Dan Cougill is doing well after undergoing quadruple bypass heart surgery Friday morning. "It was quite successful," said Brenda Brandt, Cougill's secretary, who had talked to Sallie Cougill, the mayor's wife. It was learned only a couple days before the operation that the procedure was necessary, city council member Larry Rennels said. In April 1997, Cougill was hospitalized overnight at Covenant for minor chest pains, which were stress-related and did not involve heart damage.

