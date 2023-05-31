100 years ago,

May 31, 1923

MATTOON — "Hello, Harvey! When did you get in town?" This was the question that many times greeted Harvey Wishard, familiar figure about town a few years ago and known as "Speenort," when he landed in town this morning from nine years of rambling over the globe. Harvey stopped at the corner of Seventeenth street and Broadway at nine o'clock to fix a tire on a modernized prairie schooner. Reviving the days of '49, Harvey travels about the country with an old Ford car equipped with a covering similar to the emigrants' covered wagons, which were drawn by horses in the gold rush days. He eats, sleeps, and virtually lives in his car. In the rear end, he has a bunk in which to sleep. Near the bed, he has a work bench equipped with vise and other devices. Harvey's only companion is a large red collie dog. To this dog Harvey refers when old friends ask him if he has ever married. Harvey claims that he married a French girl while in service in France, but that he "left her in Kansas City because she proved too expensive." Since leaving here nine years ago, Harvey says he traveled through many countries in the old world while in the army and for a short period afterward. He said he bought the Ford in France and shipped it over in the hold of a steamer going to Panama. From Panama, Harvey motored through Mexico, the Texas oil fields, the Pacific coast states, through the northwest to Chicago and finally back to Mattoon, his old hometown...MATTOON — Leroy Hicks, porter on Illinois Central passenger train No. 25, was arrested at ten o'clock Wednesday night when a quart of whisky was found in his possession. The police say they have been in possession of information for some time that Hicks was transporting liquor from Chicago and was delivering it about the city. He did this, they claim, as he worked back and forth as a porter in and out of Chicago. When found by the police in Western Ave., a quart of whiskey was found in one of his pockets...MATTOON — Outside of the hole in the wall of the city jail through which he escaped, local police have no clue as to the whereabouts of Thomas Dulong, who made a sensational escape early Monday morning. Dulong escaped by sawing three bars of his cell, and then by pounding out a hole through the 16-inch brick wall, using the bars to make the hole, it is presumed.