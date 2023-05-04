100 years ago,

May 4, 1923

MATTOON — The book, stationary and office supply business of J.C. Armantrout, known as the City Book Store, which for sixteen years Mr. Armantrout has conducted at 1621 Broadway, has been purchased by H.F. Kendall, E.B. Tucker and H.E. Reed. Mr. Armantrout retains the picture framing department. The business will be conducted under the name of the Gazette Book and Stationary Co., not incorporated, and temporarily will remain at the present location, a portion of the room having been subleased from Mr. Armantrout, he retaining a part of the room for his picture framing department...MATTOON — A campaign to clean up the trash in the city as a step to check the spread of measles, which has resulted in the quarantine of many homes in the city, will be launched in the near future by order of City Health Officer Coultas. Several new cases were reported Friday, bringing the number of homes under the quarantine up to about thirty-five. Dr. Coultas said this morning that while the situation is not bad enough to warrant closing the schools, every effort should be made to check the disease. A few cases of whooping cough and mumps are reported, but suffering of the children from measles is widespread.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Bennett Elementary School held a science fair Thursday and today in the gymnasium of the school. The many projects displayed were made by students in kindergarten through the sixth grade. On the kindergarten table were displays of plants and seeds and a project showing frog eggs turning to tadpoles and then to frogs. These are subjects the students have been studying during the year and they grew the plants themselves. First graders had a variety of displays, including plants and plant life, mold, mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians and insects. Plant life and the solar system were the display items of second graders. Third grade boys took part in a father and son science program. Among these projects were homemade flashlights, a miniature elevator and a question and answer board that would light up the correct answer to a question. The names of 20 trees have been learned by fourth graders by studying leaves and they had a large display of the leaves studied. Fifth graders' projects consisted of rocks, fossils and shells of various types. A conservation project was also viewed. Molecules was the man subject of the sixth grade projects, which show how molecules are put together. Other projects showed different types of elements, and a big unit on the moon and the Apollo missions. Besides their own space projects, they displayed material sent to them by the Apollo 16 Mission headquarters.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Walker's Superfoods won their second consecutive YMCA Challenge Cup Saturday. Walker's outpaced nine other teams to become the first team to repeat as champions in the five-year old event. Kal-Kan finished second and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's team took third...CHARLESTON — Roc's Black Front is moving on up. Mike Knoop, owner of the Roc's Black Front, has reopened the upstairs of Rock's as Top of the Roc after making two years worth of improvements to the building at 410 Sixth Street. The Top of the Roc opened its doors on April 24. Knoop said the Top of the Roc has a classic-bar atmosphere, complete with two pool tables and a handmade bar, while Roc's Black Front has a restaurant atmosphere. Knoop said the building where his two businesses are housed was built many decades ago for the specific purpose of housing a bar. The upstairs of the building was a big gambling center up until the middle 1950s, Knoop said.