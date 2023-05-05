100 years ago,

May 5, 1923

MATTOON — The rig of the Central Illinois Petroleum Company to take the place of the one destroyed by fire, is about complete and the company expects to begin drilling again in the near future. Two days after the company struck a sand vein on January 8, 1923, the rig was mysteriously destroyed by fire. At the time of the fire the drill had reached a depth of 2317 feet. The drillers had passed through Trenton lime and gone down into sandstone, which has, until recently been regarded as the depth where oil might be expected to be reached. The company holds about 27,000 acres of oil rights in the county of Coles, in addition to vast lease holdings in Cumberland County...MATTOON — Work on the proposed improvements to be made at the Old Folks' Home this year will soon get underway. Contractor Tillman of Centralia is now engaged in unloading the scaffolding and "form lumber" which is to be used on the job. Some three big car loads of this material are being brought in and unloaded on the home grounds. The new water system for the home has been completed and when the terminals have been set, actual pumping of water from the home's new wells will start.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — Mrs. Mildred D. Morgan, of Charleston, formerly of Mattoon, was honored Friday night at the Mattoon Golf and Country Club for 44 years of teaching service in Coles County. Presenting Mrs. Morgan with roses is Paul Gurholtz of Charleston. Mrs. Morgan began teaching at Mattoon High School in 1934. She resided at 3401 Western until 1961 until she moved to Charleston. Mrs. Morgan began teaching English at the Teacher's College High School at EIU in 1946. After the high school closed in 1955, she began teaching at Buzzard Laboratory School at EIU.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Representatives of Mattoon gave away about 24 toy bears Monday to children whose homes were damaged in the recent tornado. Brenda Edgar, the governor's wife, called last month and asked Mayor Wanda Ferguson to arrange for the children to receive the bears. Ferguson had representatives of various departments and organizations that worked during the tornado to help distribute the bears at a ceremony at the Burgess-Osborne Auditorium...MATTOON — Further discussion on wireless antenna sites and the pay scale for non-union employees are among the agenda items for the Mattoon City Council Tuesday. David Cunningham, a representative of a Peoria-area firm is to again talk to the council about having his firm market city building as sites for antennas for wireless communications. Cunningham made a presentation to the council in May 1997 but the council opted not to pursue the matter at the time...MATTOON — Before hiring a new director for the Mattoon Area Adult Education Center, the school board is evaluating whether the program should remain under Unit 2 oversight. The board took about an hour Monday to question and hear a presentation from Al Sherline, the program's director since 1967 and an influential person in adult education statewide. Superintendent Richard Berg said afterward the question isn't whether there will be an adult education program in the seven-county area served by MAAEC. Rather, the question is whether Mattoon schools should continue to be the administrative agent.

Looking back at the May 1917 tornado that hit Mattoon