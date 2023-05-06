MATTOON — Dog droppings at Dodge Grove Cemetery are prompting complaints to City Hall. Commissioner Gene Baker brought the problem to the City Council Tuesday and asked if there would be interest in toughening the ordinance. The city already has an ordinance that would prohibit dogs from running loose. The consensus of other commissioners was for Baker to post signs and then reevaluate the problem before looking for council action. On an unrelated cleanup issue, the council heard that more than 130,000 pounds of trash went to the landfill from the cleanup day last Saturday...MONTICELLO — For the second time in four years, the Oakland Envirothon team has clinched the state championship, extending the outstanding careers of the five team members and paying tribute to the small school's only biology teacher. And don't think the teacher, Marijon Stites, isn't proud. "We mopped 'em up," Stites said, summarizing the two-day 26-team competition Monday and Tuesday at Monticello's Allerton Park. The area where the team gained the most ground was in the oral presentation which took place before any of the tests and for which students only had three hours to prepare. Each of the team's five members had to equally participate in an 15-minute presentation, acting as a council that had to convince the judges to grant a $1 million grant to clean up a watershed. The group included a humorous skit that knocked Stites off her feet. "I had tears rolling down my face," Sites said. "They were so awesome. I would have handed them the million."...CHARLESTON — The school board voted Tuesday to allow a newly formed theater group to have performances of an upcoming production at the Charleston High School auditorium. If the group, the Central Illinois Stage Co., wants to have the performances of "The Music Man" at CHS, it will have to pay only custodial costs and not the district's rental fee. The board decided to waive the daily fee it collects from some groups that conduct events at school facilities. The fee for the CHS auditorium for an outside group that charges admission is $200 a day. At the urging of Superintendent Ted Wetekamp, the board included in its vote that waiving the fee for the theater group would not be a precedent for use of its school facilities. "If you grant a waiver, be prepared at every board meeting to deal with it," Wetekamp said. But he also called the rental fee "a little aggressive." At the board's meeting last month, representatives of the theater group said the fee would be too expensive and offered instead to donate proceeds from one performance to the high school. No group representatives attended Tuesday's meeting, and Wetekamp said they might not have known that it was taking place...NEOGA — The City Council Monday agreed to purchase five emergency radios for the ESDA fire department to be used for storm watching. The 16-channel hand-held radios will cost $425 each and will be purchased from Dave Tucker of Alternative Communications in Neoga. In similar business, the council approved a contract allowing the 911 board to purchase a fax machine and printer and install an additional phone line in order for Neoga ambulance personnel to received typed information received by the 911 dispatcher, once the system is online. The council also discussed the trial run of the storm warning siren last week, and agreed that siren would not adequately warn residents of the city of a dangerous storm approaching. Public Health & Safety Commissioner Connie Album will continue collecting information about the sirens.