MATTOON — The H.A. McElroy Co. 5-10-25c stores will have a grand opening Saturday in the location formerly occupied by the Index Notion Store. William Adams, construction man, has been here for several weeks installing new fixtures and remodeling the store in general. E.F. Colboch, merchandise manager, Bowling Green, Ky.; E.J. Caldwell, manager Paris, Ill. store, and L.H. Dale, manager of Centralia, Ill. store are here to assist Mr. Charles Buescher, the, the local manager, in decorating the store and arranging the new merchandise. The store will be open for the inspection of the public Friday, May 11. Nothing will be sold this day, but there will be good music and souvenirs for all...MATTOON — Frank Orndoff, in charge of the concessions at Paradise Park, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Shirley and Constable Jones on a state warrant issued by Judge Gibler on request of Harry I. Hannah, acting as city attorney. The charge is violating the peace and quiet of the Sabbath by permitting dancing to be indulged in the pavilion at Paradise Park. The city attorney asked for the warrant following a conference with the water board Saturday night relative to eliminating the dance on Saturday at the park. Orndoff was taken before Justice of the Peace Ashworth as Judge Gibler could not be found when the officials returned from their trip to the park. He was released on a bond of $400. The water board, at a meeting a week or more ago, passed a resolution to the effect that dancing must not be indulged in the pavilion or on the grounds of Paradise Park on Sundays, Orndorff, it is stated, will make his defense on the ground that the contracte entered into between him and the water board does not specify that there shall be no dancing at the park on Sundays, and that because of this omission he is entitled to have dancing in his pavilion that day, so long as he keeps order. Orndorff intimated to the Journal Gazette last week that if legal action should be taken against him, in regard to dancing at the park, he would "fight the case" and is expected to take an appeal, if the case goes against him before Justice Ashworth.