100 years ago,

May 8, 1923

MATTOON — Mrs. Sarah Cummins, proprietress of the Manhattan boarding house at 1811 Broadway, pleaded guilty to a charge of maintaining a disorderly house on arraignment before Police Judge Gibler late Monday afternoon and was fined $10 and costs. Mrs. Cummins operates the house where James Basse, Detroit traveling salesman, was arrested Sunday night in company with Grace Owens, 16-year-old Charleston girl. The girl was later sent back to her home by the police, a charge of disorderly conduct against her being dropped. Officers say the Cummins house has been a source of much complaint, and that Basse and the girl were registered as husband and wife there Sunday night when the arrests were made. Basse is being held on another charge preferred by State's Attorney Fletcher. He was fined $75 and costs by Judge Gibler, following the arrest but an additional charge of causing a girl to become a delinquent was preferred against him late Monday and he was ordered held for Charleston officers.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Memorial Hospital Administrator William Hurlburt announced today that he is investigating charges that several persons have been refused treatment for injuries at the hospital's emergency room since last fall. The charges were made in the form of three letters received by the Journal Gazette. Copies of the letters have been turned over to Hurlburt by the JG at Hurlburt's request. On May 1, the JG published a letter from Mrs. Jessie Trader which alleged that her two sons were refused treatment after swallowing some chemicals. "Since our sons were so sick and we didn't know if the chemicals were poisons, we called the emergency room at Mattoon Memorial Hospital," Mrs. Trader said in the letter. "They wouldn't even look at them and told us to take them to the Charleston Hospital, since our doctor is from Charleston," she wrote. "I asked if there was a doctor on call and the nurse told me no, they couldn't help us." Hurlburt told the JG, "The hospital has specific policies for providing emergency care to all people, regardless of their race, religion or financial ability to pay for the service. I am confident that the nurses of this hospital do not refuse care and carry out the above policy."

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — First, Mattoon Junior High School students heard from CNN/SI sportscaster Larry Smith. Then they heard a little bit about Smith from Mayor Wanda Ferguson. The mayor presented Smith a plaque and key to the city Thursday, praising the Mattoon native for both his career accomplishments and willingness to share his experiences. The mayor also put in a request for tickets to see the Chicago Bulls, but Smith didn't indicate he could accommodate on that one. Smith has been in the area several times in the past year to visit and frequently takes time to talk to a class or make other public appearances. Organizers sold more than 300 tickets for a fundraiser for the Friends of the Mattoon Public Library in which Smith shared more of his experiences and chatted informally with friends...CHARLESTON — A 57-year-old female visitor sought a challenging game of tug-of-war with local residents Thursday. Neither her age nor gender was a factor in the visitor's easy victory. About 25 people volunteered to play tug-of-war with Barbara, a 10,000-pound Asian elephant. Barbara easily won the event, and remains undefeated. Barbara is one of 19 elephants with the Carson and Barnes Circus. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Coles County Memorial Airport but had to be moved to EIU's O'Brien Stadium parking of because of recent heavy rains.