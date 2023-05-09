100 years ago,

May 9, 1923

MATTOON — Although against the rules of the post office department, a live parrot was dispatched through the mails from Sample, Ky., to this city, the bird arriving at the local office Tuesday night. The bird was mailed by Sallie Tate & Son and consigned to C.F. White, 2617 Moultrie Ave. It required twenty-four cents in stamps to bring it through. The bird is of the talking variety, as the employees on duty Tuesday night when the cage was brought in are authority for the statement that Polly plainly said, "It's as cold as h--- in here." Postmaster Sparks said this morning that the rules of the department specifically state that no animals, birds, chickens or any other live thing of that nature, with the sole exception of what are designated as "day-old chicks" may be sent through the mails. It will be his duty to inform the department of the violation of the rules by the postmaster at Sample, who probably will be notified that such must not occur again.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A "chill-water" air conditioning system, which can also be utilized as a heating system, will be installed in the Coles County Courthouse this summer, it has been revealed. Lee Gatewood, Mattoon architect, who designed the system, recommended Tuesday during the regular meeting of the county board that the system be installed in the courthouse rather than a duct air conditioning system. Installation of the air conditioning system is expected to cost from $30,000-$60,000. Installation of the new heating system for the courthouse would cost an additional $10,000 to $12,000. Gatewood said installation of a duct air conditioning system would present "too many problems." He said large holes would have to be torn between rooms in the courthouse and the ducts would have to be camouflaged...COOKS MILLS — The Mattoon Board of Education decided Tuesday night at its regular meeting to transport the Cooks Mills kindergarten students to Hawthorne Elementary School during the next school year instead of Humboldt. The Humboldt kindergarten room is small and there were just too many students, school officials noted. 27 students have registered for kindergarten for the coming year in that area: 11 from Humboldt, eight from the surrounding area and eight from Cooks Mills.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Based on a survey of potential jurors' knowledge of the Lowell E. Kelsey drug trafficking case, Kelsey's attorney has filed a motion to move the trial out of the county. A consultant from Atlanta conducted the telephone survey at the request of attorney Jed Stone, and the findings were that Kelsey would likely not receive a fair trial in Coles County, Stone said Friday. Kelsey, 44, of rural Mattoon, is accused of arranging shipments of cocaine and methamphetamine from California to Mattoon. Kelsey and several others were indicted about a year ago for their alleged roles in a large drug ring in the county. State's Attorney Steve Ferguson said that he wants the names and phone numbers of the people who were surveyed, a list of questions that were asked and the answers they received, a list of the consultant's employees who conducted the survey and disclosure of the cost of the survey. Stone said he had no problem with disclosing the information, adding that the cost of the service was $7,500 and he said he would have the consultant send the rest of the information to Ferguson by early next week.

